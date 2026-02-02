Syracuse vs. UNC Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Monday, Feb. 2

The UNC Tar Heels have ripped off three straight wins and are now back in the mix in the ACC. They have a chance to build on that tonight when they host the Syracuse Orange, who are just 4-5 in ACC play.

This is one of just two games on Monday that involve a team currently ranked in the top 25 in the AP Poll. UNC comes in at No. 16.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this ACC showdown.

Syracuse vs. UNC Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Syracuse +11.5 (-114)

UNC -11.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Syracuse +540

UNC -780

Total

OVER 156.5 (-110)

UNDER 156.5 (-110)

Syracuse vs. UNC How to Watch

Date: Monday, February 2

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Dean E. Smith Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Syracuse Record: 13-9 (4-5 in ACC)

UNC Record: 17-4 (5-3 in ACC)

Syracuse vs. UNC Betting Trends

Syracuse is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 7-1 in Syracuse's last eight games

Syracuse is 3-14 straight up in its last 17 games vs. UNC

The OVER is 7-0 in UNC's alst seven games

UNC has won 12 straight home games

Syracuse vs. UNC Key Player to Watch

Nathan George, G - Syracuse Orange

Nathan George may not be a top scorer, averaging just 9.5 points per game, but he can dish the rock, leading the Orange in assists per game, averaging 5.5. He's coming off a game where he recorded 10 assists against Notre Dame. The Syracuse offense runs smoothly when he brings his "A" game.

Syracuse vs. UNC Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I broke down why I'm taking the points with Syracuse:

Despite the difference in record between these two teams, Syracuse's metrics aren't far off from UNC's. For example, Syracuse ranks 98th in effective field goal percentage and 48th in defensive efficiency, compared to the Tar Heels, who rank 45th and 41st in those two metrics. Sure, UNC should be favored on its home court, but I think a spread of 11.5 is too aggressive against an underrated Syracuse team.

Keep an eye on turnovers in this game. Syracuse is 75th in opponent turnovers per possession, while UNC ranks just 341st in that metric. If the Orange can create some extra possessions via forcing turnovers, they're going to be in the mix to cover this spread.

Pick: Syracuse +11.5 (-114)

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!