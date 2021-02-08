FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSI.com
Cardoso Earns Third Straight ACC Freshman of the Week Honors

Kamilla Cardoso is putting together a spectacular freshman campaign.
Author:
Publish date:

Syracuse center Kamilla Cardoso was named ACC Freshman of the Week for her performances against Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Pittsburgh. It was the third straight week she earned the award, becoming the first to do that since 2012.

More from the ACC press release:

Cardoso becomes the first player since Duke’s Elizabeth Williams in 2012 to garner three consecutive ACC Freshman of the Week honors. She averaged 18.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over three games for Syracuse last week.

The freshman center started the week with an 18-point performance at Georgia Tech on 9-for-12 shooting. In Thursday’s 85-78 win against Wake Forest, Cardoso scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to notch her fourth double-double of the season.

On Sunday, the Montes Claros, Brazil native tied the game high with 22 points to go along with eight rebounds. For the week, Cardoso shot 57.9% from the floor with 25 rebounds and seven blocks.

The three-time freshman of the week selection leads the ACC in field goal percentage (60.4) and offensive rebounds per game (3.67). Additionally, she is the only ACC basketball player (male or female) to average more than three blocks per game (3.13).”

