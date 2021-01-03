Carmelo Anthony Passes Tim Duncan in the Record Books

Carmelo Anthony is bar-none one of the greatest offensive weapons in the history of basketball. What he did on New Years' night was nothing short of remarkable.

Just last season, the former Orange passed two Boston Celtics on the same night to take sole position of 15th place on the all-time scoring list. The shortlist includes the late, great Celtic legend John Havlicek and “The Truth” Paul Pierce.

Fast forward to last night, as Anthony passed five-time NBA Champion Tim Duncan to move into 14th place in the scoring ranks. The play happened in the fourth quarter of a blow-out victory as the Blazers dismantled the Warriors at the Chase Center. No, unfortunately, it was not 'Melo's patented post fadeaway after punishing the defender with his brute strength in the post. Rather, it was symbolic of his role in the new NBA.

The play started as a pick and roll between Blazers guard Damian Lillard and center Jusuf Nurkic. Lillard attracted two defenders, per usual, leaving Nurkic open and the defense helpless. As the defensive rotations came late, Nurkic, one of the best passing big men in the NBA, tried to find Melo for a wide-open three as Anthony had his hands raised high, ready to shoot. However, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, using his 7’ 0” wingspan, deflected the ball in the air, allowing former defensive player of the year Draymond Green to close in on the shot-attempt.

But fate would not have it; the night belonged to the Blazers. The ball found the palms of Anthony as he drained a corner three, followed by a rendition of his signature celebration.

Now, Anthony seems to have his eyes set on the top 10. Barring an unfortunate circumstance, ‘Melo should be able to achieve the feat this season as he has fewer than 500 points to get there. On his way, Anthony will pass legends like Dominique Wilkins (No. 13), who leads 'Melo by a small margin of 169 points, (Anthony would have to average 2.5 points per game for the rest of the year to pass Wilkins. He is averaging 13.2 at the moment.) Oscar Robertson, (No. 12, 'Melo is less than 300 points shy) and Hakeem Olajuwon (No. 11, less than 500 points shy).

As I slip on the Nostradamus hat, 'Melo will likely have to play multiple seasons to climb the ranks within the top 10. He is over 800 points short of Elvin Hayes, who is No. 10 on the list. If Anthony keeps his current average of 13.2 points per contest and plays in every game for the rest of the season, he will pass Hayes by a hair. But it is highly unlikely the 36-year-old veteran will lace up for every game in the regular season. However, If Anthony was to pass up Hayes, he would need a mere 96 points to get ahead of the late, great Moses Malone and slide into No. 8 all-time.

We shall see if the run which started at Oak Hill Academy, made a brief, but glorious stop at Syracuse, called Denver home for eight years, transitioned to the Big Apple for six, followed by pit stops in Oklahoma, Houston, and Portland, will come to an end with the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.

In the case Anthony does decide to play multiple seasons, 'Cuse nation will have to wait a little longer to celebrate one of the finest basketball players ever, and surely, the greatest to have ever put on the Orange jersey.