Carmelo Anthony Rises to 10th on NBA's All Time Scoring List

Former Syracuse legend and current Portland Trail Blazer moved up to 10th on the NBA's all-time scoring list on Monday. He passed Elvin Hayes in order to move into the top 10. Anthony entered Monday night's game with 27,304 points, just nine points behind Hayes. He scored 12 in the first half of Portland's game against the Atlanta Hawks to achieve the milestone.

Anthony has come off the bench all season for Portland, and has thrived in the role. He averages nearly 14 points per game while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc in just 25 minutes per game. Melo was out of the NBA for a year after short stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets.

Many thought his career was over, but Portland took a chance on him after the Blazers struggled during the start of the 2019-20 campaign. The addition of Melo sparked a turnaround, and Portland was able to make the playoffs where it lost to the eventual NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers.

Melo was selected third overall in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets. He spent more than seven seasons there before being traded to the New York Knicks, where he spent more than six years. For his career, Anthony is averaging over 23 points and six rebounds per game as one of the most prolific scorers in the history of the game.

Prior to his success in the NBA, Anthony spent one season at Syracuse where he led the Orange to the 2003 National Championship. Melo is also the most accomplished Olympic basketball player of all time as well.