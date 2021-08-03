Report: Carmelo Anthony Signs with Los Angeles Lakers

Former Syracuse star Carmelo Anthony has reportedly found a new NBA home, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Anthony is signing a one year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers to team up with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

This makes sense for a variety of reasons. First, Portland fell in the first round of the playoffs yet again last season. Superstar Damian Lillard is clearly frustrated with not competing for championships. This offseason could be one of significant change for the Trail Blazers, especially if they deal Lillard. With Carmelo in the twilight of his career, would he want to stick around for that? Or would he be more interested in looking for an NBA Title before he hangs up the cleats for good? This move provides that answer.

A move to the Lakers gives him the best chance to pursue the one thing missing from his NBA resume. An NBA Championship.

For the Blazers in a reserve role, Anthony scored 13.4 points per game while shooting 40.9% from three point range. That type of scoring punch and shooting ability off the bench is exactly what was missing from the Lakers in the 2020-21 campaign. A healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis, bringing in Russell Westbrook combined with Melo off the bench, would make the Lakers one of the favorites in the West.

It has been well documented that James and Carmelo are good friends. Teaming up together, as they have in the past for gold medal runs in the Olympics, would be a cool story as well.