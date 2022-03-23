Skip to main content

Chrislyn Carr Announces She Will Enter Transfer Portal

Carr is the second Syracuse women’s basketball player to leave the program this offseason.

Senior guard Chrislyn Carr announced her intentions to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Carr is the second Orange player to transfer from the program, joining freshman Julianna Walker. Despite entering the portal, Carr could return if she and Syracuse’s next head coach both want her back.

“Syracuse University,” Carr posted on social media. “Thank you for welcoming me with open arms and supporting me throughout this season. This year brought unexpected coaching changes, but I moved forward with my commitment to the university. I want to thank God for continuously giving me the ability and opportunity to play at the highest level. He had stayed by my side through every adversity I have faced. I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for pushing me and supporting me along this journey. I feel truly blessed to receive such a prestigious education. I will always be proud to have received a degree from Syracuse University! But I believe it is in my best interest to explore other opportunities that may present themselves. All that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer seeking the best avenue for me and my family as I continue to chase my dreams in my final year of eligibility.”

The talented guard was second on the team in scoring at 14.2 points per game and led the Orange in field goal percentage (44.0%) and three point shooting (37.2%). Card added 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She has one year of eligibility remaining. 

Carr spent two full seasons with the Texas Tech Red Raiders and then five games of a third before transferring to Baylor. She did not appear in a game with the Bears and spent last season with Syracuse. 

Carr averaged 18 points per game as a freshman for Texas Tech during the 2018-19 season, with eight 20-plus point games. She was named Big-12 Freshman of the Year as a result. Carr was also Freshman of the Week five times and Big-12 Honorable Mention. She poured in a career high 35 points in a game against Nevada. 

As a sophomore, she had another solid season where she averaged 13.9 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. Her five assists per game was second in the Big-12. Following her sophomore campaign, Carr was named Big-12 Honorable Mention for the second straight season. She also shot over 37% from three point range. 

