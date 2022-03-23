Christianna Carr Enters Transfer Portal

Senior guard Chrstinanna Carr announced her intentions to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Carr is the third Orange player to transfer from the program, joining freshman Julianna Walker and senior Chrislyn Carr. Despite entering the portal, Carr could return if she and Syracuse’s next head coach both want her back.

“A little under a year ago when I made the commitment to come to Syracuse, I was excited and content with my decision of this place being my new home and getting an amazing education,” Carr said on social media. “After committing under Coach Hillsman and his vision for me as a person and player, there was a lot of changes prior to me arriving on campus. I decided to stay with my committed to the University and my commitment to making the best out of a situation I did not see coming. Due to the coaching change and the movement within the program, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer with 1 remaining year of eligibility. I think it’s best for my future if I weigh out all of my options for my final year of college basketball. Thank you to my coaches for giving me another opportunity to play the game that I love. I am extremely excited for these next steps in my life and whatever God has in store for me!”

After spending three productive seasons at Kansas State, Carr started all 29 games for the Orange last season. She averaged 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 36.3% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc. She also made 91.7% for her free throw attempts.

