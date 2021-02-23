Clemson Added to Syracuse Basketball’s Schedule

Syracuse men’s basketball will host Clemson on Wednesday March 3rd, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Tuesday. The game will tip at 5 p.m. and be broadcast on the ACC Network. This is the to makeup for the January 12th game that was previously postponed. This will be the last regular season game for Syracuse during the 2020-21 campaign. The Orange have remaining games at Georgia Tech and vs North Carolina. Syracuse is currently 13-7 (7-6) on the season.

The ACC also announced that Louisville at Virginia Tech, originally scheduled for February 13th, will take place at 7:00 p.m. on March 3rd. Time adjustments for Wake Forest at Pittsburgh (now 6:00 p.m.) and Duke at Georgia Tech (now 8:00 p.m.) were announced as well. The Virginia Tech game could prove critical for Syracuse, depending on how the Orange perform in the next two games, in order for the Hokies to jump into the top 30 in the NET ranking. That would make them a quadrant one win for Syracuse.

Syracuse lost 85-71 at Duke in its most recent game. The Orange play at Georgia Tech on Saturday in what will be another quadrant one opportunity. Wins against Virginia Tech and at NC State have a chance to move into that category, but both of those teams need some wins to improve their NET ranking. Virginia Tech is currently at 36 and need to get into the top 30. NC State is 80 and needs to be get into the top 75 for it to become a quad one win for Syracuse.