Cole Swider Highlights vs Florida State

Syracuse was dominant in its 96-57 win over Florida State in the ACC Tournament second round on Wednesday. The Orange dominated from start to finish and led by as many as 42. A huge part of that performance was the play of Cole Swider. You can watch highlights of his outing in the video above.

Swider finished with a game-high 28 points on 9-15 shooting including 4-6 from beyond the arc. While Swider's impact offensively was significant, even more was his play on the defensive end of the floor. He only finished with one steal and one rebound, but Swider closed out on shooters, contested shots and had a few more deflections as well.

In addition, Swider grabbed 13 rebounds, which was second in the game only behind teammate Frank Anselem.

Swider helped Syracuse get out to such a large lead, he did not have to play much of the second half. He finished with only 28 minutes logged in total, and had a +/- of +34.

Swider and the Orange will take on Duke in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals Thursday at noon eastern on ESPN. Syracuse will be without star guard Buddy Boeheim, who was suspended for an incident with Florida State's Wyatt Wilkes.

