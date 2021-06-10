Cuse Awards Winners
Syracuse Athletics handed out its 15th annual Cuse Awards this week. Here are all of the winners:
Soladay Award: Kristen Siermachesky (ice hockey) and Drake Porter (lacrosse)
Syracuse Eight Courage Award: Lucy Pearce (rowing)
Women's Team of the Year: Women's lacrosse
Men's Team of the. Year: Men's Rowing
Female Athlete of the Year: Meaghan Tyrrell (lacrosse)
Male Athlete of the Year: Stephen Rehfuss (lacrosse)
Female Rookie of the Year: Viktoriya Kanapatskaya (tennis)
Male Rookie of the Year: Owen Hiltz (lacrosse)
Women's Coach of the Year: Luke McGee (rowing)
Men's Coach of the Year: Dave Reischman (rowing)
Female Performance of the Year: Amanda Vestri (track & field) - Won the 5,000-meter run in the ACC Indoor Track & Field Championship.
Male Performance of the Year: Buddy Boeheim (basketball) - Scored 30 points as the Orange topped San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament.
Game of the Year: Syracuse women's lacrosse beats Boston College 19-17 in ACC Tournament semifinals.
Play of the Year: Geana Torres (softball) walk-off hit against #11 Clemson.
Female Team GPA Award: Ice hockey
Male Team GPA Award: Rowing
Team Scholars (highest GPA on the team: Victoria Amado (dance), Arnaud Buard (men's rowing), Claire Cooke (field hockey), Elizabeth Cultra (track & field), Dana Gardner (volleyball), Teisha Hyman (women's basketball), Max Kent (men's soccer), Chris LaValle (men's basketball), Zoe Loeb (dance), Natalie Navotna (tennis), Lucy Pearce (women's rowing), Drake Porter (men's lacrosse), Cara Quimby (women's lacrosse), Gavin Richards (track & field), Alexa Romera (softball), Ella Simkins (women's lacrosse), Allison Small (ice hockey), Jenna Tivana (soccer), Shalya Walsh (cheer), Sam Warren (football), Paige Yamane (blue cheer), and Yuliia Yastrub (volleyball).
Student-athletes were always given individual awards as a standout performer and teammate. This was voted on the coaches and/or teammates.
Men's Basketball: Marek Dolezaj
Women's Basketball: Tiana Mangakahia
Cheer: Colton Green
Men's Cross Country: Joseph Dragon
Women's Cross Country: Amanda Vestri
Dance: Carleigh Lutz
Field Hockey: Eefke van den Nieuwenhof
Football: Mikel Jones
Ice Hockey: Allison Small
Men's Lacrosse: Stephen Rehfuss
Women's Lacrosse: Asa Gold
Men's Rowing: Ryan Elsinga
Women's Rowing: Christie Castorino
Men's Soccer: Deandre Kerr
Women's Soccer: Lysianne Proulx
Softball: Neil Casares-Mahar
Tennis: Ines Fonte
Women's Track: Amanda Vestri
Men's Track: JP Trojan
Volleyball: Elena Karakasi