Cuse Awards Winners

Syracuse handed out awards honoring its athletic accomplishments during the 2020-21 season.

Syracuse Athletics handed out its 15th annual Cuse Awards this week. Here are all of the winners:

Soladay Award: Kristen Siermachesky (ice hockey) and Drake Porter (lacrosse)

Syracuse Eight Courage Award: Lucy Pearce (rowing)

Women's Team of the Year: Women's lacrosse

Men's Team of the. Year: Men's Rowing

Female Athlete of the Year: Meaghan Tyrrell (lacrosse)

Male Athlete of the Year: Stephen Rehfuss (lacrosse)

Female Rookie of the Year: Viktoriya Kanapatskaya (tennis)

Male Rookie of the Year: Owen Hiltz (lacrosse)

Women's Coach of the Year: Luke McGee (rowing)

Men's Coach of the Year: Dave Reischman (rowing)

Female Performance of the Year: Amanda Vestri (track & field) - Won the 5,000-meter run in the ACC Indoor Track & Field Championship.

Male Performance of the Year: Buddy Boeheim (basketball) - Scored 30 points as the Orange topped San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament.

Game of the Year: Syracuse women's lacrosse beats Boston College 19-17 in ACC Tournament semifinals.

Play of the Year: Geana Torres (softball) walk-off hit against #11 Clemson.

Female Team GPA Award: Ice hockey

Male Team GPA Award: Rowing

Team Scholars (highest GPA on the team: Victoria Amado (dance), Arnaud Buard (men's rowing), Claire Cooke (field hockey), Elizabeth Cultra (track & field), Dana Gardner (volleyball), Teisha Hyman (women's basketball), Max Kent (men's soccer), Chris LaValle (men's basketball), Zoe Loeb (dance), Natalie Navotna (tennis), Lucy Pearce (women's rowing), Drake Porter (men's lacrosse), Cara Quimby (women's lacrosse), Gavin Richards (track & field), Alexa Romera (softball), Ella Simkins (women's lacrosse), Allison Small (ice hockey), Jenna Tivana (soccer), Shalya Walsh (cheer), Sam Warren (football), Paige Yamane (blue cheer), and Yuliia Yastrub (volleyball).

Student-athletes were always given individual awards as a standout performer and teammate. This was voted on the coaches and/or teammates.

Men's Basketball: Marek Dolezaj

Women's Basketball: Tiana Mangakahia

Cheer: Colton Green

Men's Cross Country: Joseph Dragon

Women's Cross Country: Amanda Vestri

Dance: Carleigh Lutz

Field Hockey: Eefke van den Nieuwenhof

Football: Mikel Jones

Ice Hockey: Allison Small

Men's Lacrosse: Stephen Rehfuss

Women's Lacrosse: Asa Gold

Men's Rowing: Ryan Elsinga

Women's Rowing: Christie Castorino

Men's Soccer: Deandre Kerr

Women's Soccer: Lysianne Proulx

Softball: Neil Casares-Mahar

Tennis: Ines Fonte

Women's Track: Amanda Vestri

Men's Track: JP Trojan

Volleyball: Elena Karakasi