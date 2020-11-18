SI.com
CuseCast: Quentin Hillsman, Louisville Preview, Jimmy Boeheim

Michael McAllister

In this episode of the CuseCast Podcast, Syracuse women's basketball head coach Quentin Hillsman joins the program to break down the Orange's 11th ranked 2021 recruiting class. We discuss Jim Boeheim testing positive for COVID-19, and his son Jimmy Boeheim entering the transfer portal after the Ivy League cancelled winter sports. In addition, we preview Syracuse football's Friday night matchup at Louisville.

Podcast sponsored by former Syracuse basketball star Arinze Onuaku's clothing line Studio AO (AOStudio21.com).

You can listen and subscribe through the links below, or listen to the video at the top of the page.

The CuseCase podcast provides insight into Syracuse Athletics, including Syracuse basketball, football and recruiting. We have guests that range from local media, national media, recruiting experts, coaches, recruits and more to provide further insight.

The plan is to have a new episode at least once a week, most often on Wednesdays. That could be modified slightly depending on circumstances. For example, when I went to record Tuesday night, the power went out in my neighborhood. So, change of plans and I recorded Wednesday night.

Also, we have the ability to post multiple episodes per week to react to breaking news such as a new commitment, major upset, big win, transfers, etc. Regardless, subscribing to the podcast will give you well rounded coverage on basketball, football and of course, recruiting.

We will include our other writers in various episodes from time to time, and have lacrosse coverage as well. We will embed the episode in a story on the site each week, but there are links above to subscribe on Spotify, iTunes and iHeart Radio. You can get alerts from those platforms whenever a new episode is produced. 

