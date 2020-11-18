CuseCast: Quentin Hillsman, Louisville Preview, Jimmy Boeheim

In this episode of the CuseCast Podcast, Syracuse women's basketball head coach Quentin Hillsman joins the program to break down the Orange's 11th ranked 2021 recruiting class. We discuss Jim Boeheim testing positive for COVID-19, and his son Jimmy Boeheim entering the transfer portal after the Ivy League cancelled winter sports. In addition, we preview Syracuse football's Friday night matchup at Louisville.

