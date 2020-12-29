Dion Waiters is Contemplating Retirement from the NBA

"It's the politics for me, "Waiters said during an Instagram live session while flaunting his brand new championship ring. "Game-wise, we know what's up. I just can't do the politics, man. We ain't going over that water. I'll retire before that."

The 29-year-old won his prized position ring with the Los Angeles Lakers last season in the Orlando. Although he was on the court for just five playoff games, Waiters has shown potential time and again in his abilities to play at the highest level. For him to retire this early is a shocker, to say the least.

If this is the end of the road for Waiters in the NBA, his career came full circle at the bubble. After being sent to Memphis in a trade by the Miami Heat, Waiters was waived by the Grizzlies and picked up by the Lakers. The finals match-up between the Lakers and the Heat meant Waiters would receive a ring regardless of who was crowned champion, as he started the season with the Heat.

The Philadelphia native played two seasons with the Orange. He broke out his sophomore year in which he averaged 12.6 points per game while shooting over 47% from the field. Waiters' was named the Big East Sixth Man of the Year for his performance as he went on to become the fourth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

Selected by the Cavaliers, Waiters lasted three years in Cleveland before being traded to Oklahoma City. He spent a season with the Thunder followed by his four year stint with the Heat. Waiters would go on to sign with the eventual champs in March of 2020.

The purple and gold may be the last NBA jersey Waiters ever slips on.