Dominant Second Quarter Propels Syracuse to Win at Clemson

Syracuse women's basketball used a dominant second quarter to pick up its second road win of the season, topping Clemson 91-77. With the victory, the Orange improved to 12-4 (3-2), while the Tigers dropped to 11-6 (2-3). Next up for SU is at Boston College on Thursday. The game tips at 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network Xtra.

Clemson jumped ahead early and held a seven point lead after the first quarter. That is when Syracuse took over. The Orange started the quarter on a 7-0 run to tie the game before Clemson went on a 9-2 spurt to take a seven point lead back. Dyaisha Fair and Georgia Woolley then took control of the game.

Syracuse ended the quarter on a 16-1 run, with 14 of those points scored by either Fair or Woolley, to take an eight point advantage into halftime. The Orange pushed the lead to as much as 17 in the third quarter and held a 12 point edge entering the final frame.

The Tigers would not go away quietly, however, using a 10-0 run to cut Syracuse's lead to just four with 6:28 remaining. The game would stay close until the final three minutes, with Syracuse ending the game on a 12-2 run.

Dyaisha Fair finished the game with 27 points on 8-15 shooting including 6-11 from beyond the arc. Georgia Woolley added 14 points, five assists and six steals. Tyeisha Hyman also contributed 14 points and five assists to go along with six rebounds. Dariauna Lewis and Asia Strong each had double-doubles.

