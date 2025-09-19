Don't look now, but Syracuse basketball practice begins Monday
It was interesting to see which Syracuse player the Player's Era Festival used on its website promotional piece of the 18 teams participating in this November's games in Las Vegas.
One of the two returning starters? One of the big-name newcomers? The answer is linked here.
Plenty of new Orange names to keep a close watch on
New York City-based EverWonder Studio is a co-founder of the Vegas event, along with longtime Pennsylvania scholastic coach Seth Berger, the father of a couple of college basketball players himself. In Vegas entertainment you want pizzazz, and the most recognizable new surname on this year's roster is also a name that has strong ties to New York City hoops - "Anthony."
But you could certainly argue that Sadiq White could have just as easily been a new Orange face to promote Syracuse's presence in Vegas, or certainly going in the direction of known returning starters J.J. Starling and Donnie Freeman.
But way before the versatile Kiyan Anthony and his new teammates such as lead guard Naithan George, center William Kyle, and wing shooter Luke Fennell can think about taking on the likes of defending national runners-up Houston and perennial contender Kansas, there's work to do.
Preseason practice formally begins Monday, time to nail down a starting lineup and playing rotation for a bench that has been bolstered by the addition of six transfers and five freshmen, a roster turnover the likes of which have not been seen before in program history.
It also starts the countdown to the first exhibition game at Buffalo October 25 (7:00 p.m. ET / KeyBank Center), what will likely be a highly anticipated first-look at the roster flexibility Autry and his staff specifically put together to make a run in the ACC and return to March Madness.
Still a game short for 31 regular season contests
According to Syracuse athletics this week, they are working on replacing the Saint Joseph's game as quickly as possible, with no definitive timeline.
Saint Joseph's was set to play SU in Vegas at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center on November 22, two days before the Player's Era Festival gets underway crosstown at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Once Billy Lange left the SJU coaching job September 10 to join the New York Knicks, the Hawks were removed from the Vegas event (Lange has longtime close coaching ties with Berger), causing the game with SU to be canceled.
