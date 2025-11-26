Syracuse looks to salvage a win from the Players Era, but #6 Iowa State stands in their way
Syracuse has proven one thing over their first two games in the Players Era Men’s Championship in Las Vegas: proof of concept for head coach Adrian Autry.
Through an overtime loss to #3 Houston and a tough loss to a talented Kansas team, the style of play Autry wants his team to use has proven to be an effective one. The Orange roster he constructed with general manager Alex Kline is good enough to hang with the best college basketball teams in the nation playing that chosen style.
Top it off with these results have been accomplished without injured forward Donnie Freeman and SU’s appearance in the event has been a successful one, except for the most obvious thing: no wins.
It is one thing to puff up the team’s NET rating by playing in this event. It is another thing to be in this player-friendly (read: “NIL-distributing”) event.
The big picture looks a little better, but just a little
However, with the stated goal of returning to the NCAA Tournament, leaving Vegas with no wins makes the cross-country trip less valuable. And, like a lot of struggling gamblers in Vegas, Syracuse gets the one thing they need the most right now in one more chance to be a winner.
Of course, the tables are tilted against them again, as they get another extremely short turnaround (the Orange will end the Players Era having played three games in just over 45 hours) and face a 6-0 #15 Iowa State team. The Cyclones have fared better in their time in Las Vegas, edging #14 St. John’s and coasting past Creighton.
The team also lives up to their name, being an offensive whirlwind that averages 90.5 points per game while playing at a pace comparable to SU. KenPom’s #6 team, Iowa State is not a one-trick pony, either, as that stat site also has them as the nation’s sixth-best defense.
Iowa State is another tough opponent on both ends of the floor
The Cyclones will be yet another great challenge for the Syracuse defense, as they shoot the ball exceptionally well, protect the ball, and hammer the offensive glass. They also force piles of miscues on defense, standing third in the country in turnover rate.
Three players average at least 15 points per game for them, led by 6’1” guard Tamin Lipsey’s 18.4 points per game and 6’ 9” forward Joshua Jefferson’s 18.3 points per outing. Lipsey also leads the team in assists (5.2/game) and steals (3.2/game) while Jefferson is their top rebounder with 8.2 boards per outing. Small forward Milan Momcilovic complements them with 15.7 points per game, powered by making 20 3-pointers in six games at a 46.5 percent clip.
That trio forms a strong core of a balanced rotation. Iowa State plays ten players with eight averaging at least 12.8 minutes per game, but has leaned on eight in the Players Era. As a result, both teams should be in virtually the same position from an energy perspective.
The bottom line for SU is potentially an unpleasant one
While this trip can be called a successful on for the Orange, coming home with three losses and several complimentary pats on the back is not what Autry or his team wanted from this trip. The question becomes how well can the head coach motivate his players into trying to salvage a win out of this trip.
They have suffered two unpleasant losses already and once again will take the floor without Freeman in uniform. Can Autry get them motivated to give their everything for the third time in as many days for another challenge against one of the nation’s premiere teams?
Iowa State 72, Syracuse 66.
