Dyaisha Fair Leads Syracuse Past Virginia

Syracuse women's basketball picked up a critical win over Virginia 90-72 Thursday night in the JMA Wireless Dome thanks in large part to guard Dyaisha Fair. Fair poured in a season high 36 points on an extremely efficient 11-16 shooting including 8-11 from beyond the arc. In addition, Fair added five assists, five rebounds and three steals as she did a bit of everything for the Orange.

The first half was a close, back and forth battle between two teams desperate for wins. Virginia had lost five of six coming in while Syracuse had lost three straight. The Cavs took an early lead but Syracuse rallied to take a five point edge after the first quarter. Virginia battled back to trim the lead to just two entering halftime.

Syracuse threatened to pull away in the third quarter, using an 11-2 run to push the advantage to 10. Virginia would not go away, however, using a 9-2 spurt of its own to pull within three. A pair of Fair free throws and and a Fair assist to Asia Strong would give the Orange a seven point lead entering the final frame.

Another 11-2 Syracuse run would extend the lead to 15 and the Orange would cruise the rest of the way.

With the win, Syracuse improved to 14-7 (5-5) on the season. Next up is another important home game as Louisville comes to town on Sunday.

