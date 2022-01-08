Elijah Hughes Has Monster Performance in First NBA Start

Former Syracuse star Elijah Hughes got his first NBA start on Friday and did not disappoint. Hughes scored 26 points for Utah in the Jazz's 122-108 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Hughes was 9-15 (60%) from the floor and 7-12 (58%) from three point range. In addition to the 26 points, Hughes grabbed eight rebounds, dished out four assists and snagged two steals in 41 minutes of action.

Hughes got the start as Utah was without several contributors including four starters due to injuries as well as health and safety protocols. The former Orange forward took full advantage with a performance to remember. It could earn him more of a look once the Jazz gets its normal starters back.

Hughes was performing well in the G-League prior to Friday's opportunity. In nine games, Hughes was averaging 18.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 37.2% from three point range with the Salt Lake City Stars.

Out of high school, Hughes signed with East Carolina. After a strong freshman campaign, he transferred to Syracuse. He spent three years with the Orange, playing two full seasons after sitting out a year due to NCAA transfer rules. During those two season, Hughes averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. That includes the 2019-20 season when Hughes led the ACC in scoring with 19.0 points per game.

That year was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. In Hughes last game for Syracuse, Hughes scored 27 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out two assists and had two steals in an 81-53 win over North Carolina in the ACC Tournament.