Elijah Hughes Traded to Portland Trail Blazers

Former Syracuse star Elijah Hughes has been traded by the Utah Jazz as part of a three team deal involving the Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs. Hughes will now be part of the Blazers organization. The trade parameters are as follows according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Portland Trail Blazers Gets: Joe Ingles (Jazz), Elijah Hughes (Jazz), 2022 second round pick (Jazz via Memphis)

San Antonio Spurs Gets: Tomas Satoransky (Blazers), 2027 second round pick (Jazz)

Utah Jazz Gets: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Blazers), Juancho Hernangomez (Spurs)

Hughes has spent time with the Jazz and in the G-League this season. Due to health and safety protocols as well as injury, he was forced into action last month including getting the first start of his career. Hughes responded with 26 points for Utah in the Jazz's 122-108 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Hughes was 9-15 (60%) from the floor and 7-12 (58%) from three point range. In addition to the 26 points, Hughes grabbed eight rebounds, dished out four assists and snagged two steals in 41 minutes of action.

Out of high school, Hughes signed with East Carolina. After a strong freshman campaign, he transferred to Syracuse. He spent three years with the Orange, playing two full seasons after sitting out a year due to NCAA transfer rules. During those two season, Hughes averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. That includes the 2019-20 season when Hughes led the ACC in scoring with 19.0 points per game.

That year was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. In Hughes last game for Syracuse, Hughes scored 27 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out two assists and had two steals in an 81-53 win over North Carolina in the ACC Tournament.

