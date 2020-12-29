Syracuse hires Erica Morrow as Assistant Coach

Syracuse has hired one of its all time great players as an assistant coach for its women's basketball program, they announced on Monday. Erica Morrow, who played for Syracuse from 2007 through 2011 and is the fifth all time leading scorer in program history, has been added to head coach Quentin Hillsman's staff.

"I am very grateful and blessed to be returning back to my alma mater," Morrow said in a press release. "Syracuse is where it all started for me. I owe a lot of my success both on and off the court to this community, the fans and Coach Q! I look forward to sharing all I've learned and experienced as a pro to help push the girls to their full potential. I'd like to say, 'thank you' to Coach Q for believing in me and giving me yet another opportunity to a part of this program."

More from the Syracuse Athletics press release:

"Morrow was one of the first top recruits during Hillsman's early years on The Hill and was a McDonald's, WBCA and Parade High School All-American.

"After earning her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse's S.I. Newhouse School of Communications in 2013, Morrow began her professional basketball career in Europe.

"From 2013-15 she played for Elfic Fribourg Basketball in Fribourg, Switzerland. In 2015, Morrow signed with Amicale Steesel Basketball Club in and helped her team to six titles, 2,938 points, 995 assists, 878 rebounds and 541 steals in 137 games. She was part of 116 wins with Amicale Steesel and earned honors such as Season MVP, Import Player of the Year and Guard of the Year. Since 2017, Morrow served as a player-coach for Amicale Steesel where she organized and ran practice, completed film breakdown and scouting while simultaneously playing.

"Morrow has been a summer basketball site director and coaching specialist for the Sports and Arts in Schools Foundation in Brooklyn, N.Y., since 2014 and served as an assistant director of the Elite Camp for four summers.

"A two-time Syracuse University graduate, the Brooklyn native holds a bachelor's degree in information systems and technology from the School of Information Studies and a master's degree from the prestigious S.I. Newhouse School of Communications."

