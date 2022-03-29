Skip to main content

Felisha Legette-Jack Ready to Lead Syracuse Women's Basketball

The new Orange head coach had her introductory press conference on Monday.

The Felisha Legette-Jack era is here.

“Welcome home coach,” was a comment made by several people as Syracuse Athletics formally introduced their new women’s basketball head coach, Felisha-Legette Jack, to the community in a press conference Monday. They announced on March 26th that Legette-Jack would be taking over as head coach after a nationwide search.

“The feeling that just continues to come over me is that I’m home,” Legette-Jack said during the press conference.

It was a feeling that was shared throughout the Carmelo K. Anthony Center on Monday morning: gratitude. Legette-Jack shared her appreciation to the administration and her family for helping her get here, something she said was once just a dream.

Legette-Jack played for Syracuse from 1984-1989, and then went on to have several coaching jobs before becoming the University of Buffalo Women’s Basketball Head Coach in 2012. She transformed the program, leading them to four NCAA appearances, rarely having athletes transfer. Now, she is coming back home.

“I am coming home!” Legette-Jack said. “These words bring me great joy.”

After two seasons filled with new coaches and roster changes, Director of Athletics John Wildhack said they needed to find the right person to lead this team, and they saw that in Legette-Jack.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Coach Legette-Jack is the right person at the right time to lead this program,” Wildhack said.

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud echoed the message, saying, “I know Coach Legette-Jack will make this a better place.”

As far as what’s next for Coach Legette-Jack, she said filling up her staff and reconstructing the roster are her top priorities.

“I’m excited to be back on the inside to fight for our institution and to fight for our young people,” Legette-Jack said.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

FLJ
Basketball

Felisha Legette-Jack Ready to Lead Syracuse Women's Basketball

By Allison Turner45 seconds ago
Williams
Basketball

Priscilla Williams Enters Transfer Portal

By Mike McAllister1 hour ago
Buddy 2
Basketball

Buddy Boeheim 2021-22 Season Highlights

By Mike McAllister9 hours ago
Jovan Clark
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Syracuse Football Recruiting Intel

By Mike McAllister14 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Clement Coach Speak
Recruiting

Coach Speak: David Clement

By Mike McAllister22 hours ago
Karriem
Recruiting

Saboor Karriem Sees More of Syracuse on Return Visit

By Mike McAllisterMar 27, 2022
Member Exclusive
Polina Kozyreva hits a backhand for Syracuse women's tennis
Tennis

Kozyreva Provides Bright Spot in Loss to NC State

By Gabriel JulienMar 27, 2022
Swider UNC
Basketball

Cole Swider 2021-22 Season Highlights

By Mike McAllisterMar 27, 2022