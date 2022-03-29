Felisha Legette-Jack Ready to Lead Syracuse Women's Basketball

The new Orange head coach had her introductory press conference on Monday.

The Felisha Legette-Jack era is here.

“Welcome home coach,” was a comment made by several people as Syracuse Athletics formally introduced their new women’s basketball head coach, Felisha-Legette Jack, to the community in a press conference Monday. They announced on March 26th that Legette-Jack would be taking over as head coach after a nationwide search.

“The feeling that just continues to come over me is that I’m home,” Legette-Jack said during the press conference.

It was a feeling that was shared throughout the Carmelo K. Anthony Center on Monday morning: gratitude. Legette-Jack shared her appreciation to the administration and her family for helping her get here, something she said was once just a dream.

Legette-Jack played for Syracuse from 1984-1989, and then went on to have several coaching jobs before becoming the University of Buffalo Women’s Basketball Head Coach in 2012. She transformed the program, leading them to four NCAA appearances, rarely having athletes transfer. Now, she is coming back home.

“I am coming home!” Legette-Jack said. “These words bring me great joy.”

After two seasons filled with new coaches and roster changes, Director of Athletics John Wildhack said they needed to find the right person to lead this team, and they saw that in Legette-Jack.

“Coach Legette-Jack is the right person at the right time to lead this program,” Wildhack said.

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud echoed the message, saying, “I know Coach Legette-Jack will make this a better place.”

As far as what’s next for Coach Legette-Jack, she said filling up her staff and reconstructing the roster are her top priorities.

“I’m excited to be back on the inside to fight for our institution and to fight for our young people,” Legette-Jack said.

