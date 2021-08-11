Sports Illustrated home
Syracuse Announces First Female Jersey Honorees

Three former female Syracuse athletes will be honored during the upcoming academic year.
Syracuse Athletics has announced the first female athletes to have their jerseys honored. The move is long overdue, but is a great start to honoring a plethora of all-time great female athletes who played at Syracuse. Those who will be honored during the 2021-22 academic year are as follows:

FELISHA LEGETTE-JACK – WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (84-89)

  • Ranks 8th in program history with 1,526 points.
  • Ranks 4th with 927 rebounds.
  • Ranks 4th in field goals made with 632.
  • Ranks 7th in rebounding average at 7.9 per game.
  • Ranks 6th in single-season rebounds with 292.
  • One of three players in school history with 1,500 points and 900 rebounds.
  • Three time All-Big East selection.
  • Named to the Big East Conference Silver Anniversary Team in 2004.

GARY GAIT – MEN’S LACROSSE (87-90)

  • Three time NCAA Champion.
  • Four time All-American.
  • 1988 and 1990 Raymond J. Enners Award winner (presented annually to nation’s most outstanding player).
  • Record holder at Syracuse for goals scored (192) and single-season goals (70).
  • The 192 career goals scored was the NCAA record until 2008.
  • Nine goals vs Navy in 1990 NCAA Tournament game tied NCAA and Syracuse record.
  • As the head coach of the women’s lacrosse program at Syracuse, led the Orange to eight Final Fours and three National Championship Game appearances.
  • 2008 IWLCA Regional Coach of the Year.
  • 2015 & 2017 ACC Coach of the Year.
  • Inducted as a charter member of the NLL Hall of Fame in 2006.
  • Three time NLL & MLL champion.

ANNA GOODALE – WOMEN’S ROWING (02-05)

  • 2003 and 2005 First Team All-American.
  • 2004 Second Team All-American.
  • 2005 Soladay Award winner.
  • Three time CRCA National Scholar Athlete Award winner.
  • 2005 CoSIDA Second Team Academic All American.
  • Six-year member of US Rowing Team.
  • 2008 Olympic gold medalist.
  • Won four World Championships including setting a world record in 2006.
  • 2015 Maine Athletics Hall of Fame inductee.

KATIE ROWAN THOMSON – WOMEN’S LACROSSSE (06-09)

  • Program’s all-time leader in points with 396.
  • Program’s all-time leader in assists with 164.
  • 2008 Tewaaraton Award finalist.
  • 2009 Soladay Award winner.
  • Three time IWLCA First Team All-America.
  • Two time Big East Attacker of the Year.
  • Four time All Big East First Team selection.
  • Two time CoSIDA Academic All American.
  • Holds NCAA Tournament single game records for points with 13 and assists with 8.
  • Holds US Lacrosse records for career points and assists.

