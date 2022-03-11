Five Takeaways: Duke 88 Syracuse 79

Syracuse basketball fell 88-79 to Duke in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. Here are five takeaways from the game.

1. Tremendous Effort

You cannot say enough about the effort this team put forth against one of the best team's in the country. Significantly shorthanded without Buddy Boeheim, Jesse Edwards and Benny Williams, the rotation was essentially six players with John Bol Ajak significantly limited. Not only is Duke one of the best team in the country, but they are matchup nightmare for the Orange. Still, Syracuse had a lead with under three minutes to play and it was a one possession game with just over one minute to play. The energy, effort and confidence Syracuse played with was terrific. I get the no moral victories thing, but this is as close as it gets to that. Kudos to the players for leaving everything they had on the court. Kudos to the coaches for getting this team ready and making adjustments such as some triangle and two defense as well as a little man to man.

2. Jimmy Channels Buddy

Jimmy Boeheim was fantastic. It was easily the best game of his Syracuse career. He scored 28 points on 11-20 shooting including 6-9 from beyond the arc. With Buddy out, Jimmy picked up the shooting slack with a tremendous offensive effort and sharp shooting that nearly led the Orange to an improbable victory. He also added seven rebounds and three steals. In the first two games against Duke combined, Jimmy had 12 total points. In this one, he more than doubled that. A great game from Jimmy.

3. Preview of Next Year

Some of the things we saw were a bit of a preview of next season. That includes the starting backcourt. As the roster is currently constructed, a Symir Torrence and Joe Girard backcourt is very intriguing. It allows Girard to play off the ball and be the secondary ball handler. He can spell Symir as the point guard, Symir can run the show in the half-court. If Symir can work on his shot a bit this offseason, that could be very productive. In the last two games, Torrence had 20 assists and just three turnovers. Against two very good defensive teams. Girard averaged 19.5 points and three assists during those same two games. Add in a Justin Taylor who can play the two or the three along with the potential for a Judah Mintz who can play either guard spot, and next year's squad will be drastically difference. That includes the ability to switch defenses.

4. Duke Just Too Much

At the end of the day, Duke was simply too talented. Syracuse had to take something away, and they tried to reduce the Blue Devils' advantage inside. That led to open looks from the outside that Duke hit late. Duke is easily the worst matchup for Syracuse in the conference, and it is unfortunate that is who the Orange had as its quarterfinals opponent. Almost anyone else and that effort results in a win.

5. A Season of What Ifs

Syracuse finishes the season 16-17 (barring an unexpected accepted invite to a postseason tournament). The record includes several games that Syracuse fumbled away down the stretch. If the Orange can inbound the basketball and get the ball up court, it has at least three more wins (at Wake Forest, at North Carolina, Miami). Execution in the final minute or two cost them games against Virginia, Florida State and Notre Dame. This season will be remembered for a few things. First, the way it ended with the Buddy Boeheim suspension following a fantastic performance against Florida State that led to the valiant effort against Duke. Second, so many close calls that Syracuse could not finish to secure victories. Third, blowing double digit leads against teams it should beat (Colgate, at Georgetown, at Pittsburgh). Fourth, what would the end of the season have looked like without injuries? Not having Jesse Edwards in particular had a big impact down the stretch.

