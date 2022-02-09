Five Takeaways: Syracuse 73 Boston College 64

Syracuse won its fourth straight game by knocking off Boston College 73-64 on the road Tuesday night. Here are five takeaways from the victory.

1. Finding a Way to Win

This was not the same level of offensive efficiency as we've seen during the first three games of this four game winning streak. Jesse Edwards was scoreless and fouled out in just 14 minutes. Joe Girard really struggled in the first half. Buddy Boeheim was just 2-9 from three. Syracuse was outrebounded. Boston College had a 40-16 points in the paint advantage. Despite all of that, Syracuse found a way to win. Yes, Boston College is not very good. But did we not see this same Syracuse team lose to Georgetown and Pittsburgh on the road when not playing well? That is a sign, in my opinion, that this team has turned a corner or in the process of turning the corner. This exact type of game, where Syracuse did not play close to its best, was the type that it lost earlier in the season. See at Georgetown and at Pittsburgh as two examples. Now playing this way will not win at Virginia Tech, who is the best three point shooting team in the ACC and has been playing very well lately. But this is still a good win.

2. Frank Anselem

With Jesse Edwards fouling out in just 14 minutes and not scoring, Frank Anselem played 23 minutes, tied a career high with six rebounds, scored five points and blocked a shot. He gave the Orange strong minutes that helped offset some of what was lost with Edwards unable to get going. He has flashed several times this season, and Tuesday night was the latest example. Frank is still just scratching the surface of his potential, but he continues to improve and gives the Orange a valuable presence off the bench.

3. A Tale of Two Halves for Joe Girard

Girard had just two points in the first half and seemed out of sorts for stretches. In the second half, he played much better. Girard scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, He finished with four assists, four rebounds and just two turnovers. When Syracuse needed a big bucket late, he hit a step back three from the corner that all but iced the game. Girard did not play to the same level as he did in the three previous games, but he made plays when it mattered despite that.

4. Cole Swider

Cole Swider continued his hot shooting and lead all scorers with 21 points. How good has Swider been during the four game winning streak? He's shooting 65.7% from the floor, 73.7% from three point range while averaging 17 points and six rebounds per game. He was the difference against Boston College. When Buddy was struggling and Jesse could not stay on the floor, he made shots to help Syracuse get some breathing room. His confidence continues to grow as well. The hesitation that was there earlier this season is gone. When he has a sliver of an opening, he takes the shot and is making it at a high level. He has been really good during this winning streak and Syracuse needs him to keep playing that way.

5. Conte Dome

The Conte Forum was turned into the Conte Dome as Syracuse fans turned Boston College's home stadium Orange Tuesday night. Syracuse fans usually travel well and this was no exception. Those in attendance could see it, those watching at home could hear it when Syracuse would make a positive play. Orange fans deserve a kudos for that.

