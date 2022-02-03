Five Takeaways: Syracuse 89 NC State 82

Syracuse knocked off NC State 89-82 Wednesday night in Raleigh. Here are five takeaways from the Orange victory.

1. Joe Girard The Point Guard

Joe Girard had one of his best games in a Syracuse uniform from a point guard perspective. Girard finished with 18 points, eight assists, two steals and just one turnover. He was excellent in the half court, great in transition and got Syracuse into its offense throughout. Girard took care of the basketball and set up his teammates for easy looks. If he plays like this, Syracuse usually has a very good offensive game. There were still some defensive lapses, especially in the first half, but this was a strong game for Girard overall.

2. Big Shot Cole Swider

Cole Swider only took nine shots against NC State. He made seven of the, including all four three point attempts, on his way to 19 points and eight rebounds. It was not just the fact that he made shots, however. It was also when he made his shots. On three separate occasions in the final seven minutes Swider hit a shot with Syracuse leading by only one or two. In the last two games, Swider is 15-20 (75%) shooting and 6-6 (100%) from beyond the arc. He is starting to step up his game, has added the ability to create his own shot off the dribble and is making contested jumpers. When he shoots like this, it makes a huge difference for the Orange.

3. Jesse Edwards Impact

Jesse Edwards had 19 points, six rebounds, two assists and three blocks against NC State. While those numbers were impressive, they do not do justice to the impact Edwards had on the game. He may have blocked three shots, but he altered countless others. Offensively, NC State had no answer for Edwards. He got good looks all night and made eight of his nine shot attempts. Syracuse could have gone to him a little more inside, but that is really nit-picking. He even picked up two fouls in the first half and played the entire second half without getting into foul trouble. His presence makes such a difference, and he was a big reason why Syracuse won Wednesday night.

4. Balanced Offensive Attack

All five starters scored in double figures. Not only that, but they all scored between 16 and 19 points. Jimmy Boeheim, Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards and Cole Swider all took either nine or 10 shots. It was as balanced as balanced gets offensively. Players were sharing the basketball, making shots and getting to the free throw line. Syracuse is very difficult to defend when all five starters are playing with that level of efficiency. Syracuse shot 59% from the floor overall and 58% from three point range. Syracuse is now 15th in the country in offensive efficiency per KenPom.

5. Resiliency

Several times during this game, it felt like NC State had all of the momentum. In the first half, the Wolfpack pushed its lead to as many as seven and led most of the way. NC State opened the second half with a three. After Syracuse built its lead, NC State went on a run a few times to trim the lead back down to one possession. Each time Syracuse answered. On the road. Against a team that, while undermanned due to injury, was desperate for a win after getting blown out by its rival. An impressive performance by Syracuse.

