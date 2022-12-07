Five Takeaways: Syracuse 95 Oakland 66

Syracuse basketball won its second straight game, blowing out Oakland 95-66 Tuesday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Here are five takeaways from the victory.

1. Girard Continues Shooting Well

The shooting slump is now well in the rearview mirror for Joe Girard. He had another strong shooting game against Oakland. After going 9-18 and scoring 20 points against Notre Dame, Girard had 18 points in just 23 minutes of action on 7-10 shooting including 4-7 from beyond the arc. He also dished out six assists. With this Joe Girard, Syracuse can be a good offensive basketball team. Without him, it will be a struggle on that end. It is good for Syracuse that he has turned this around, and also shows the mental toughness he possesses.

2. Better Effort on the Boards

Syracuse won the rebounding battle 44-33, but held an 18 rebound advantage before the walk-ons came in. The Orange controlled the glass all night and was a much needed effort in that area after the performance at Notre Dame. It was not all Jesse Edwards either, though he did snag seven in 23 minutes. Benny Williams grabbed five, Maliq Brown had four, Justin Taylor had four, John Bol Ajak had five. It was encouraging to see multiple guys putting that effort in. It needs to continue.

3. Strong Defense

Syracuse is establishing itself as an above average (at worst) defensive team. With its length and athleticism along with a rim protector in the middle, there is still a higher ceiling they have not reached. Syracuse held Oakland to just 5-25 shooting from the outside and only 66 points. The 37.5% field goal percentage is a bit misleading as well, as Oakland shot the ball well over the final five to six minutes with walk-ons on the floor for Syracuse. The Orange also forced 14 turnovers and blocked four shots.

4. Sharing the Basketball

Syracuse racked up a season high 27 assists on 42 made baskets against Oakland. The Orange was in sync offensively and everyone was playing selfless basketball, regularly making the extra pass to turn a good shot into a great one. Six assists from Joe Girard and Benny Williams, five from Judah Mintz, five from Symir Torrence, and three from John Bol Ajak. An excellent display of passing from the Orange.

5. Did What You Were Supposed To

At the end of the day, Oakland is a team Syracuse is supposed to beat and supposed to beat convincingly. They did that. While on its face it may not move the needle much, sometimes a team with so many young players can play down to its opponent. Especially after picking up a big road win. Not having a let down is a good sign for the development of this team.

