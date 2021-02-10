Five Takeaways from Syracuse's Win at NC State

Syracuse topped NC State 77-68 Tuesday night. Here are the big takeaways from the Orange victory.

1. NC STATE HAD NO ANSWER FOR ALAN GRIFFIN

Alan Griffin torched NC State Tuesday night, leading Syracuse to a much needed victory. Griffin finished with a game high 22 points to go along with four rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block.. He did that on 9-17 shooting including 4-7 from beyond the arc. NC State could not find a way to guard him. Griffin got to the basket, hit the mid range jumper and made open looks from the outside. He was superb, but this is nothing new against the Wolfpack. Just two games ago he had 19 points, six rebounds, four steals and three blocks against them. In two meetings, Griffin is averaging 20.5 points, five rebounds, 3.5 steals, two blocks and two assists per game while shooting 50% overall and three point range.

2. KADARY CHANGED THE GAME

Richmond's final stat line looks solid, but does not tell the tale of his impact. Richmond played 25 minutes off the bench and scored eight points, dished out three assists as well as snagged three steals. It was a stretch late in the first half where he single handedly turned the game around. Back to back steals, each of which led to layups, followed a pair of free throws. Richmond's personal 6-0 run took Syracuse from down three to up three. NC State looked afraid to make basic passes after that, as Richmond appeared to rattle the Wolfpack guards with his defensive play. Syracuse took control of the game in the second half, and cruised the rest of the way. Make no mistake, Richmond's run was the big momentum shift. He is such a difference maker defensively. Kadary is averaging 26.5 minutes over the last two games. He may need more.

3. BUDDY WAS EFFICIENT

Buddy Boeheim's struggles this season have been well documented. Tuesday night he showed the kind of weapon he can be and how his presence on the court makes such a big difference. Especially when he is making shots. Buddy scored 16 points on 6-12 shooting including 3-5 from the outside along with three rebounds and three assists. Buddy hit open shots, he drove and scored in the lane, and most importantly his shot selection was superb. The efficient scoring opened things up for everyone else as Griffin and Richmond were able to get into the lane to make plays. When Buddy plays like that, it makes such a big difference. Two of the last three games he has shot the ball well. Syracuse needs that to continue.

4. ACTIVE AND AGGRESSIVE

Syracuse was behind 16-10 in rebounding at one point in the game. They dominated the glass 22-12 from that point forward. That was a huge key in the game. Offensively, Syracuse attacked the rim all game long. In attack mode, Syracuse not only finished in the lane but also kicked to open shooters. This despite the fact that NC State has the ACC's leading shot blocker in Manny Bates. Yes he finished with three blocks, but that did not alter Syracuse's game plan. The Orange outscored NC State 28-20 in the paint and 15-8 on second chance points thanks to 14 offensive rebounds. An aggressive defense forced 20 NC State turnovers as well. The energy level was very high for Syracuse and that was a big factor Tuesday night.

5. MUCH NEEDED ROAD WIN

Syracuse needed this win. The players, the coaches, the fans, everyone. Not just because it was a win, but it was how Syracuse won. Efficient offense, attacking the basket, sharing the basketball, an active defense that forced turnovers and effort on the boards. Syracuse looked like a competent basketball team, which they did not in the previous game. Syracuse has lost three games by double figures this season. It has won the next game each time. This win also snapped a four game road losing streak. Now there is an opportunity to start stacking some wins. Boston College, a 3-11 squad that Syracuse beat by 38 earlier this season, comes to the Dome on Saturday. After that is Louisville, Notre Dame, Duke and Georgia Tech. Let's see how they respond now.