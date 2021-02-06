Five Takeaways from Syracuse's Loss at Clemson

1. SYRACUSE COULD NOT HANDLE PHYSICAL BALL PRESSURE

Clemson came into the game with a reputation of being a strong defensive team led by physical on ball pressure from its guards. That frustrated Syracuse for the entire first half, and caused the large 20 point halftime deficit. Yes the Orange defense was not great, but they did force 10 first half turnovers. Clemson scored 39 points not 59 in the first half. Syracuse should have been within six or eight at that point and still realistically in the game. But because of that physical defense, Syracuse could not get anything going offensively.

When they did have good looks, the physicality caused the shots to be off and some were just flat out missed. When Kadary Richmond and Bourama Sidibe came into the game at the 13:30 mark, Syracuse held Clemson to just four points over the next five minutes in the first half. Only one point was trimmed off the lead, however, as Clemson's physicality was too much. This is not a new problem. Syracuse has struggled with similar styles this season. Richmond has the potential to be able to handle it, and they were better with him in there. But that is going to be a recipe other teams follow for the rest of the year.

2. SIDIBE PLAYING WAS A GOOD THING, BUT HE SHOWED RUST

Bourama Sidibe played 11 minutes. That in and of itself is a good thing. He needed a game to shake off some of the rust from not playing for more than two months. That said, zero rebounds in those 11 minutes along with four fouls was not what you were hoping for from a Syracuse perspective. If he can get into rhythm a bit, he can be a presence defensively. But how long will it take for him to become more than just a 10-15 minute guy who gives you a few fouls? Will he be able to be more before the season ends?

3. OUTSIDE SHOOTING STRUGGLES CONTINUE

Syracuse finished 5-20 from beyond the arc. That's 25%. Alan Griffin was 1-4, Buddy Boeheim 2-7 and Joe Girard 2-6. This has been said before but is still worth repeating. Syracuse has flaws on both ends. They need to compensate for that with good outside shooting. Having players that are supposed to be its best shooters struggling game after game, even with open looks, is destroying any chance of offensive rhythm. Some of that is on shot selection as well. Neither of Quincy Guerrier's three pointers needed to be taken. Girard takes at least a couple of really long threes each game that come early in the shot clock. Twenty three pointers is not a lot, so Syracuse is looking to get inside more, but if shooting doesn't improve they will not win many more games.

4. KADARY GETS EXTENDED RUN

For those clamoring for more minutes for Kadary Richmond, they got their wish. Richmond played 29 minutes against Clemson compared to 25 for Girard. Richmond did not score much as he finished with three points on 0-3 shooting, but did a little of everything else. He had five rebounds, dished out three assists and had six steals defensively. Richmond makes a big difference on the defensive end and was the only guard who had a chance to get into the lane against Clemson. He should continue to see that kind of extended action, especially if he keeps creating turnovers at that clip. In those 29 minutes, Richmond had just one turnover.

The solid defense comes after Girard failed to get out on Clemson's best outside shooter, Nick Honor, early in the first half. Honor made four of his first five from deep after getting into rhythm, and finished 5-8 from the outside. Syracuse cannot continue to have those defensive lapses, and Richmond gives them their best defensive lineup.

5. WHAT NOW?

The game was ugly. There is no way around it. The sliver lining, if there is one, is that Syracuse did play better offensively in the second half. They scored 42 points and shot 43% from the floor. That does not make up for the putrid first half where Syracuse shot just 12%. The only thing Syracuse can do is put this game away, chalk it up to a bad first half, try to be encouraged by the second, and attempt to rebound on Tuesday against an NC State team they just beat.

The team cannot worry about the state of the program, when will Syracuse get better and stop being a slightly above .500 program, etc. The fans and media will discuss this at length over the next several days, but more so in the offseason. Syracuse has been blown out twice prior to the loss against Clemson (at Pitt, at Virginia). In each instance, Syracuse won the next game (Miami, NC State). Let's see how they bounce back this time.