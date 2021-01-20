Five Takeaways: Syracuse Blows Out Miami

1. SYRACUSE NEEDED THAT

Losing three out of four, including three straight conference games, will test the resolve of any team. Any fan base. That was certainly the case with Syracuse after blowing a big lead against Pittsburgh, falling at North Carolina and then getting blown out in the rematch with Pitt. Nobody was happy with those results. On Tuesday, Syracuse got a much needed win.

Not just because they got the win, but because they did it in convincing fashion. They dominated both ends of the floor, put the game away early with a 25-3 run and cruised from there. Syracuse played with energy and effort, and were efficient throughout. The team needed that and the fan base needed that.

2. MORE GIRARD OFF THE BALL, PLEASE

Well, fans were right on this one. Many Orange faithful were clamoring for Joe Girard to play off the ball and give freshman Kadary Richmond more minutes at point guard. That will take some pressure of off Girard and allow him to focus more on scoring the basketball, while also giving Richmond more playing time. Syracuse got off to a poor start, falling behind 11-2 early. Then Richmond came in and Girard moved off the ball. That sparked the aforementioned 25-3 run.

In Richmond's first 1:20, he had two steals, two assists and two points to start that big run that changed the direction of the game. Girard scored 13 points during the run. It was clear that combination played well together, were comfortable together and made a huge difference in Syracuse's win. That back court should see more minutes moving forward.

3. EDWARDS SHOWS SIGNS

Jesse Edwards played 21 solid minutes against Miami, and made a big difference. During Miami's 11-2 start over the first six and a half minutes, Hurricanes forward Anthony Walker scored nine points and was having his way inside. When Edwards came in, that stopped immediately. Walker scored only four points the rest of the game, thanks in part to Edwards' efforts.

Edwards took up space inside, used his length to contest shots at the rim and was active on the boards. Edwards even flashed offensively with seven points including two made baskets and three free throws. On the defensive end, Edwards blocked one shot, came up with two steals and altered several other attempts. If Syracuse can get that kind of play from Edwards moving forward, it makes them a different team.

4. ADJUSTMENTS

If you're going to criticize the coaches for a lack of adjustments, you have to credit them when they make adjustments that work. Against Miami, seemingly every adjustment Syracuse made worked. Moving Girard off the ball for a chunk of the game. Using Jesse Edwards more in the middle. Buddy Boeheim playing small forward a bit. Everything seemed to work for Syracuse in this one. It allowed Buddy and Girard to get out of their shooting slumps, as they made nine three pointers combined. Hopefully some of those things stick and become more the norm than the exception.

5. MAJOR TEST AWAITS

While this was a much needed win for Syracuse, you always look ahead to what's next. In this case, it is the 16th ranked Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday. Virginia Tech is 11-2, on a three game losing streak, and has impressive wins over Louisville, Duke, Clemson and Villanova. That said, they lost by 20 to a Penn State team that has a losing record and struggled with Wake Forest who is at the bottom of the ACC. Virginia Tech is a solid rebounding squad, but not an elite one.

They are not an overly big team with Keve Aluma as their lone low post threat at 6-9, 235 pounds. Three starters are 6-4 and shorter, so Syracuse should be able to matchup with them in terms of size. Aluma is a handful, as he averages 14.8 points and 7.3 rebound per game. He is the main threat for Syracuse to worry about. The Hokies has a handful of good outside shooters as well, and shoots 35% from beyond the arc as a team.

This is a major opportunity for Syracuse to get back on track. If they want to be a tournament team, this is the game they prove it.