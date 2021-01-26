Five Takeaways: Syracuse Falls at Virginia

1. VIRGINIA IS JUST A BAD MATCHUP.

Virginia exploited areas that have been Syracuse's weakness this season. Quick, athletic guards who can penetrate have torn apart the zone. Big, physical interior players have torched Syracuse in the low post and on the glass. Virginia has each of those, and then other players who are elite outside shooters to take advantage of an over rotating zone. On top of that, Virginia's defense is also among the best in the nation (top 10 in defensive efficiency). This was a bad matchup for Syracuse on paper, and played out that way in real time. Virginia is a top 10 team for a reason. They haven't lost a game in the ACC this season for a reason.

2. SYRACUSE NEEDS BETTER OUTSIDE SHOOTING.

That said, there were times when Syracuse had some really good looks that they did not cash in. Outside shooting was supposed to be a strength of this team, and they've really struggled this season. Syracuse is 111-354 on three pointers this season, which is 31.3%. If you take away Syracuse's efforts against Boston College and Rider, Syracuse is shooting just 27.3% from beyond the arc in the other 12 games. Syracuse needs more from Buddy Boeheim from the outside. More consistency from Joe Girard and Alan Griffin. Yes shot selection can be an issue at times, but they need to hit the open looks they get. Right now they are not.

3. WHERE DID JESSE EDWARDS GO?

Jim Boeheim was asked about Woody Newton specifically after the game, but his response seems to also potentially apply to Jesse Edwards. Boeheim said they are playing the guys who play the best in practice. Still, in a game where a guy like Huff is dominating and Syracuse is being crushed on the boards, it does seem odd Edwards could not even get a few minutes. Just two games ago he had seven points and six rebounds in 23 minutes against Miami. Edwards then only played two minutes against Virginia Tech and did not enter the game against Virginia despite the lopsided score. It seems odd, but we also do not see practice. Perhaps he is not playing well in practice. I'm not entirely sure, but we shall see how it is moving forward.

4. EXPECT THE EXPECTED.

One thing I will caution is to not overreact to things you expect to happen. Virginia is a top 10 team. Syracuse is not. Jim Boeheim said exactly that after the game. On paper, this was a bad matchup. Even the biggest Cuse fans with glasses tinted as orange as possible knew this would be a major upset if Syracuse pulled it off. So when it plays out as expected, do not be shocked. Do not overreact. Do not freak out. Syracuse does not match up well with Virginia. Virginia is a Final Four contender. Be upset the game wasn't more competitive. I get that. Be upset Syracuse does not have the same type of players right now. I get that too. But that is more of a macro issue than a micro. For purposes of this season, the result was expected, and now Syracuse can move on.

5. THROW THIS GAME AWAY AND FOCUS ON WHAT'S AHEAD.

Speaking of moving on, here is the good news for Syracuse. That game against Virginia was by far their most difficult game left. Syracuse has two games against a 6-5 NC State squad left. They play 3-10 Boston College again. They've got a Clemson team that is not a major matchup problem on paper and has lost three in a row. Syracuse also has a 5-5 Duke team, a matchup with Notre Dame and a potentially rescheduled game against Wake Forest. Syracuse does have two games against 25th ranked Louisville as well, but they are not a matchup nightmare for Syracuse like other teams. They are built similarly to Virginia Tech in some ways. So the schedule is favorable and there are opportunities to pick up some wins. It starts Sunday against NC State at home. Syracuse should win that game. Then they get Louisville at home the following Wednesday. Pull off a win there against another ranked opponent, and Syracuse will have won four of five, two against ranked teams, and be back on the right side of things.