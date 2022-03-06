Five Takeaways: Miami 75 Syracuse 72

Syracuse fell 75-72 to Miami on senior day after collapsing in the final minute despite controlling nearly the entire game. Here are five takeaways from the loss.

1. The Worst of the Bunch

Syracuse has had several close calls this season. The losses at Wake Forest, at Miami, to Virginia, to Florida State, at Notre Dame, at North Carolina. This, however, was the most gut wrenching of them all. In each of those other games, it was close, but largely back and forth. Syracuse did not lead/control the entire game. This time, on senior day, the Orange did. After Miami started off with the first five points of the game, Syracuse went on an 11-0 run and led the rest of the way until the final 20 seconds. Syracuse was the better team for 95% of that game. Syracuse outplayed Miami in nearly every facet until the final minute. The reality of Jim Boeheim's first losing season is there after this one. The seven close calls will come back to bite the Orange, and that does not even include double digit leads against Colgate, Georgetown and Pittsburgh. If even four of those seven goes Syracuse's way, the Orange is 20-11 and there is bubble talk. But you are what your record says you are, and Syracuse is a team that just cannot execute down the stretch of games.

2. Rebounding Haunts Syracuse Once Again

Even with everything that went wrong with the turnovers and inability to get the ball up court, it was still a rebounding issue that did Syracuse in. Charlie Moore missed the front end of a one and one with 13 seconds left. Syracuse failed to box out, Jordan Miller, who torched the Orange all game, grabs the rebound and has an easy put back for what would be the game winner. A rebound there likely secures a win or at least gives the chance for Syracuse to extend its lead and play perimeter defense to seal the deal. Instead, it continued the Orange's unraveling.

3. Injuries

There is no question in my mind that the last four games, despite being the toughest stretch of the season, looks a lot different if Syracuse has its complete roster. Not having Jesse Edwards cost Syracuse games against Notre Dame, North Carolina and Miami. The lack of Symir Torrence in the last two also hurt. Injuries are part of the game and other teams do not care if you are missing key players, but this season does not end up as a losing one if they are all there. Especially Jesse.

4. Visible Frustration

Head coach Jim Boeheim was clearly upset and frustrated after the game. More so than is typical after a loss. The players were also distraught. The atmosphere in the locker room was both intense and sad. You could feel devastation oozing from the players. Cole Swider could barely speak. Buddy seemed bewildered by what just happened. Those emotions were certainly understandable.

5. The ACC Tournament

Syracuse gets Florida State in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday. I think most teams in this situation, after the last four games culminating in what happened on senior day, get blown out against the Seminoles. It will be interesting to see how the Orange mentally rebounds from the Miami loss. If they do and are able to beat Florida State, a team that the Orange has played two close games against, Duke looms. I just do not see any way Syracuse can beat that Duke team, barring a complete meltdown from the Blue Devils as the weight of Krzyzewski's retirement and trying to win his last ACC Tournament is too much. I would expect that type of pressure to mount later in the tournament, however. Duke will likely be ticked after losing to North Carolina in the last Coach K game at Cameron. That means a focused Duke team is more likely. At 16-17, would Syracuse get an invite to a postseason tournament? Would they even accept? It will be interesting to see how it plays out.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF