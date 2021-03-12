Five Takeaways from Syracuse's Loss to Virginia

Syracuse fell 72-69 against Virginia on a buzzer beating three pointer. Here is what that loss means.

1. Syracuse is Still a Tournament Team

This loss stings if you're Syracuse. The Orange played extremely well, had opportunities to win, but it was not enough as Virginia hit a three pointer at the buzzer to beat Syracuse. That is a tough blow as a win would have removed any doubt about Syracuse's NCAA Tournament status. That said, there is no doubt after watching this team over the last four games that Syracuse is a tournament team. As teams like Xavier, Boise State, UCLA, and others lose to bad teams, Syracuse beat good teams down the stretch of the regular season. That was followed up by a dominant win over NC State and a really strong performance against the ACC's best. This Syracuse team is good. This Syracuse team is NCAA Tournament worthy. They should be in.

2. The Non-Five Second Call

There are plenty of videos circulating with stop watches showing that Virginia had the ball anywhere from 5.75-6 seconds before inbounding it. Yet a five second call was not made. Let's be clear, it was five seconds. It was missed. That said, Syracuse still had an opportunity to make a defensive play. They actually gave up a shot to the guy you'd want taking that, he just happened to make it. Before the game winning three, Reece Beekman was 0-5 shooting and 0-3 from beyond the arc. It happens sometimes. None of that makes things less frustrating, but it is what it is.

3. Buddy Played Like an All-American in Greensboro

What more could you ask for from Buddy Boeheim? He averaged 29 points per game in the ACC Tournament while shooting 60.6% from the floor overall and 55% from three point range. He also averaged four assists and two rebounds per game. Buddy was spectacular in those two games. Perhaps his early season struggles were covid related and not because he forgot how to play/shoot. Expectations will be sky high for Buddy next season.

4. Robert Braswell Appreciation

Braswell had a strong ACC Tournament as well. Against a very good, physical Virginia team, Braswell scored 10 points in 27 minutes. He shot well during the tournament, made open shots when they presented themselves. His impact, however, was felt as much on the defensive end. He rotated well, stayed with shooters, deflected passes and changed the entire dynamic of the zone. If he can stay healthy, he can be an important asset for the Orange going forward.

5. Syracuse is a Dangerous Team

I believe Syracuse should be in the NCAA Tournament, but other teams that could potentially matchup with the Orange should hope the committee leaves them out. Syracuse is playing its best basketball of the season and is absolutely capable of winning some games and going on a run. If I am a five seed, I do not want Syracuse as my 12.