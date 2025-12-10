Forget opponents' NET Rankings, Syracuse basketball looks to handle business before ACC play

Welcome back Syracuse hoops.

We have missed you over the last week after a much-deserved change-of-pace to the schedule, following an incredible stretch of four-straight games against ranked teams, the likes of which may never happen again.

That is until next year when the 2026 Player's Era Festival schedule is unveiled. Only kidding. We know that event will likely have sensible brackets and three game team schedules next season, including a break between action, when it balloons to 32 teams.

But back to the present this week. Off a big victory against recent nemesis Tennessee, and the start of a five-game homestand to finish the non-conference portion of the schedule against Saint Joseph's in a rare Thursday night Dome game (9:00 p.m. ET / ACC Network).

The NET says Syracuse (5-3) is currently the 12th best team in the ACC - No. 75 and rising

While the persistent question of when Donnie Freeman returns to action will repeatedly be asked until he does step back on the court from his latest foot injury, until then, coming off its best win of the season SU has to simply handle its business by:

*Notching wins against five teams who's current NET rankings averages to No. 235 out of 365 Div. I teams - Saints Josephs (247), Hofstra (96), Mercyhurst (303), Northeastern (194), Stonehill (336).

*Optimizing the playing time of the other 11 roster players besides Freeman, in different rotations and dependent on game situations, to continue their "December Development."

This week's Orange opponents, Saint Josephs (6-3) and Hofstra (6-4), will come into the Dome playing good basketball. The Hawks, after a sluggish start, have won three straight including a win Tuesday night over Coppin State, and defeating Temple.

Hofstra opened a lot of eyes with its 70-63 victory at Pitt this past Sunday, in control of the game most of the contest. The Pride have a game against Div. III (SUNY) Old Westbury Wednesday night before heading to the Dome.

The ACC has a Final Four caliber team at the top early in the season

As of December 10, the current ACC NET Rankings of teams listed in front of Syracuse looks like this:

(School - NET - W/L record)

Duke (2) / 10-0

Louisville (12) / 8-1

North Carolina (14) / 8-1

Virginia (17) / 8-1

Miami (25) / 8-2

Clemson (26) / 7-2

SMU (30) / 9-1

North Carolina State (42) / 6-3

Virginia Tech (54) / 8-2

Wake Forest (63) / 7-3

Notre Dame (69) / 7-3

Syracuse plays five of those 12 teams listed in the first month of the ACC season among its nine initial conference games, as the Orange will look to make a "January Jump" in the NET rankings by winning games and playing with the look (defense) of an NCAA team.

