Former Syracuse PG Alexis Peterson Stranded in Israel

Former Syracuse point guard Alexis Peterson is among American athletes stranded in Israel in the midst of the Israeli-Palestinian war. She says there are several men's and women's American basketball players looking to get back home. Peterson added that the athletes are being moved north to a safer location as they wait to return to the US.

"Please help raise awareness that American athletes in Israel including myself have been stuck in the middle of the Israeli-Palestinian war," Peterson posted on Twitter. "The U.S. Embassy has no evacuation plan for us. We need help leaving the country immediately!!!!!!!"

According to Peterson, the female athletes were waiting for the final championship game to be played in order to all return home. It was supposed to happen on Wednesday, May 12th and the players were supposed to return home the following day. However, in the middle of the war, that has been postponed and the players remain in limbo. The men's season typically ends in June, but they are trying to return home as well.

Peterson also posted an Instagram story with video of Israeli's anti-missile defense system lighting up the sky at 1:15 in the morning with a warning siren heard loudly in the background outside of her apartment. The United States needs to act to get its citizens back home as quickly as possible.

This comes as increased tensions in the Middle East has led to violence and destruction. This has put athletes such as Peterson in the middle of a dangerous situation. Buildings that contain civilian apartments and media offices have been destroyed.

Peterson spent this past season with Maccabi Bnot Ashdod in the Israeli Female Basketball Premier League. She averaged 17.8 points, 7.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. Prior to that she has spent time in Poland and for another Israeli squad.

Peterson was a second round draft pick of the Seattle Storm in 2017 after a stellar career at Syracuse. She spent one season with the Storm before heading overseas.

One of the best point guards in Syracuse history, Peterson helped lead the Orange to the 2016 Final Four and National Championship Game. She averaged 16 points and 4.7 assists per game that season. The following year, she became the focal point of the team and thrived in that role. Peterson scored 23.4 points while dishing out 7.0 assists per game. She had averaged 3.0 steals per game during her senior season.