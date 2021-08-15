Sports Illustrated home
How Former Syracuse Players Are Performing in NBA Summer League

Checking in on Alan Griffin, Elijah Hughes, Malachi Richardson, Oshae Brissett and even Boeheim's Army star Keifer Sykes.
Four former Syracuse basketball players, and one Boeheim's Army star, are taking part in NBA Summer League action. Alan Griffin is playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Elijah Hughes for the Utah Jazz, Keifer Sykes for the Indiana Pacers, Malachi Richardson for the Utah Jazz, and Oshae Brissett for the Indiana Pacers. 

The teams are wrapping up the give game "regular season" before a playoff style tournament crowns a Summer League champion. Here is how those five have performed to date. 

PlayerMinsPtsFG%3PT%FT%RebAstStlBlk

Alan Griffin

7.1

3.3

44.4%

20.0%

50.0%

1.7

0.0

0.7

0.7

Elijah Hughes

28.3

13.5

41.2%

50.0%

76.9%

2.5

2.5

1.5

1.0

Keifer Sykes

21.0

7.0

52.2%

44.4%

0.0%

1.8

2.0

0.5

0.0

Malachi Richardson

13.5

2.0

12.5%

25.0%

50.0%

2.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

Oshae Brissett

30.1

17.5

30.8%

15.4%

94.4%

6.5

3.0

0.5

0.5

Note: Oshae Brissett only played in the first two games for the Pacers. He is no longer with the Summer League team. Sounds like the two was enough and Indiana did not want to risk injury for someone they clearly view as part of the future. He emerged this past season with stellar play in the second half of the campaign.

Richardson has really struggled to shoot the ball, which unfortunately seems to have carried over from the last few games of The Basketball Tournament. Alan Griffin has not played a lot of minutes, but has been solid when he has been given an opportunity. It remains to be seen if that is enough to get a training camp invite. 

Hughes
