Frank Anselem's Impact on Syracuse

When Syracuse lost Jesse Edwards for the rest of the season to a wrist injury, it changed the entire makeup of Jim Boeheim’s team. Not only was Edwards ‘Cuse's leading rebounder, but the junior center was averaging 12 points per game on 69% shooting, the latter a mark that would lead the nation if he had taken enough shots to qualify.

Syracuse can’t expect to simply replace Edwards’ production, especially with a bench unit that Boeheim rarely plays more than ten minutes per game. What the Orange can do is play to the strengths of the players they do have. Backup center Frank Anselem may not be as polished as Edwards, but the sophomore from Nigeria can bring plenty of energy and toughness to a group that could use it heading into their final five games of the regular season.

A Presence on the Boards

Despite being an inch smaller than Edwards (6’11), Anselem has a serious claim as Syracuse’s best rebounder. Frank averages a whopping 15.4 boards per 40 minutes, an increase of over six compared to Edwards’ per 40 rate (9.3). On a Syracuse team that has shown a lack of consistency when it comes to boxing out on defense, that could be a difference-maker moving forward.

Where Anselem may not have as much defensive success as Edwards is rim protection. Jesse has become a shot-blocking menace this season, swatting away an average of 2.8 blocks per game, good enough for 14th in the nation. The Orange already give up too many good looks down low, so any kind of setback in that area could derail any progress fans have seen from the defense over the past five games.

While Anselem is certainly athletic enough to become a rim protector, the results may not be immediate. In his first start of the season against Virginia Tech last Saturday, Frank was unable to contain either Justyn Mutts or Keve Aluma, as the pair put up a combined 32 points. Although Mutts and Aluma are one of the better duos in the country, things don’t get much easier. Talented big men such as Duke’s Paolo Banchero and North Carolina’s Armando Bacot will certainly pose a challenge to Anselem and the Orange over the next two weeks.

Opening Up the Offense

Improved footwork and hands have been key to opening up more of Edwards’ game. Consistently a threat in the paint, the nearly seven-foot safety valve has been the recipient of countless assists from Syracuse’s guards.

In contrast, Anselem’s offensive abilities are more of a work in progress, which is also a result of seeing far fewer minutes than Edwards. Since skills like footwork and finishing around the rim often come down to opportunity, expect to see more involvement from Anselem in ‘Cuse’s game plan as that develops. As of now, the sophomore should continue to focus his efforts on being a ‘spark plug’, hustling for loose balls and setting solid screens to get the Orange easier shots.

Frank’s scoring output may also depend on how quickly he masters the pick-and-roll. Part of what made Edwards such an offensive weapon this season were plays at the top of the key to set up a two-man game between the center and one of ‘Cuse’s guards. With two good passers in Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard III handling the ball, the looks should be there for Anselem.

