Get to Know Boeheim's Army's Next Opponent: Golden Eagles

Boeheim's Army knocked off Always A Brave in the third round of The Basketball Tournament 69-54. The Army now faces Golden Eagles in the quarterfinals. Golden Eagles is a Marquette alumni team and the defending TBT Champions. Here is what you need to know about them going into the matchup.

Joe Chapman is the head coach of the Golden Eagles, as he was last year when the team won The Basketball Tournament. He is a former player for Golden Eagles prior to taking over as coach in 2018.

Player: Andrew Rowsey

Height: 5-11

Position: Guard

College: UNC Asheville, Marquette

College Stats: 17.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.1 spg, 0.1 bpg, 42.1 FG%, 40.8 3PT%, 89.3 FT%

TBT Bio: Andrew Rowsey will be joining his fellow Marquette alumni playing for Golden Eagles for TBT 2021. Rowsey ended his high school career with the second most points in Virginia High School history only behind Allen Iverson. He then went to UNC Asheville, before transferring to Marquette. While in college, Rowsey was named First-team All-Big South, Big South Freshman of the Year and Big East Sixth Man of the Year. Rowsey spent the 2020-21 season with the G League’s Lakeland Magic.

Player: Derrick Wilson

Height: 6-2

Position: Point Guard

College: Marquette

College Stats: 3.0 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.8 apg, 0.9 spg, 0.1 bpg, 38.8 FG%, 17.5 3PT%, 45.6 FT%

TBT Bio: Derrick Wilson will be returning to play with his fellow Marquette alumni in TBT 2021. Wilson played his entire collegiate career at Marquette from 2011-15, starting his junior and senior seasons. He spent the 2020-21 season with Sigortam.net in Turkey. A member of Golden Eagles since 2016, Wilson averaged 1.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1 steal per game.

Player: Dwight Buycks

Height: 6-3

Position: Guard

College: Marquette

College Stats: 7.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.1 spg, 0.0 bpg, 44.3 FG%, 36.0 3PT%, 68.7 FT%

TBT Bio: Dwight Buycks will be joining his fellow Marquette Alumni on the Golden Eagles for TBT 2021. Buycks started his collegiate career at Indian Hills CC before transferring to Marquette. He has stints in several professional leagues throughout the world. Starting in the D-League, Buycks worked his way up to the NBA. Playing for the Raptors in 2014, before going overseas. He has made several appearances back in the NBA throughout his career, but has played most of his professional career overseas. He last played professionally in the 2020-2021 season for Nanterre 92 in France.

Player: Elgin Cook

Height: 6-5

Position: Small Forward

College: Northwest Florida, Oregon

College Stats: 11.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.0 spg, 0.3 bpg, 50.6 FG%, 29.2 3PT%, 73.3 FT%

TBT Bio: Elgin Cook returns to Golden Eagles again for TBT 2021. Cook began his collegiate career at Northwest Florida before transferring to Oregon. In 2016 Cook was named First Team All-Pac 12 and the Pac-12 Tournament MVP. Cook spent the 2020-21 season playing in Turkey for Fethiye Belediyespor.

Player: Jamil Wilson

Height: 6-7

Position: Small Forward

College: Marquette, Oregon

College Stats: 8.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.6 apg, 0.6 spg, 0.8 bpg, 43.7 FG%, 33.6 3PT%, 70.8 FT%

TBT Bio: Wilson will be returning for his fifth year in TBT with the Golden Eagles after having played with them since TBT 2016. Last summer, he led his team to a TBT Championship while averaging 17 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. Wilson played collegiately at Oregon (2009-10) and Marquette (2010-14). After college, he played in the NBA for the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, and Los Angeles Clippers. He has also played in the NBA G League for the Bakersfield Jam, Texas Legends, Agua Caliente Clippers, and Fort Wayne Mad Antz.

Player: Jarvis Williams

Height: 6-6

Position: Small Forward

College: Wisconsin Green Bay

College Stats: 7.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 0.7 apg, 0.7 spg, 0.2 bpg, 49.3 FG%, 0.0 3PT%, 54.9 FT%

TBT Bio: Jarvis Williams joins the Golden Eagles for a third straight year in TBT 2021. Williams played collegiately at Kirkwood CC, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and Minnesota State. He has spent time playing professionally in places like Luxembourg, Japan, Switzerland, and the Dominican Republic.

Player: Luke Fischer

Height: 6-11

Position: Center

College: Indiana, Marquette

College Stats: 10.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.5 spg, 1.6 bpg, 61.9 FG%, 0.0 3PT%, 62.9 FT%

TBT Bio: Luke Fischer returns to the Golden Eagles roster for TBT 2021. Fischer started his collegiate career at Indiana before transferring to Marquette. He most recently played for Orleans Basket in France during the 2020-21 season.

Player: Matt Lojeski

Height: 6-6

Position: Guard

College: Hawaii

College Stats: 15.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.5 spg, 0.6 bpg, 51.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT%, 83.0 FT%

TBT Bio: Matt Lojeski will join the Golden Eagles for TBT 2021. Lojeski began his collegiate career at Eastern Wyoming College before transferring to Hawaii (2005-07) for his final two years of eligibility. During his time at Hawaii, Lojeski was named All-WAC second-team in 2007 and was named to the All-WAC Newcomer Team in 2006. He has spent his professional career overseas in Belgium, Turkey, and Greece. Lojeski last played for AEK Athens in Greece during the 2020-21 season. He also previously played in TBT as a member of Team Hines.

Player: Maurice Acker

Height: 5-8

Position: Point Guard

College: Ball State, Marquette

College Stats: 6.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.0 spg, 0.0 bpg, 38.3% FG%, 38.2 3PT%, 76.7 FT%

TBT Bio: Maurice Acker will be once again returning to TBT to play with his fellow Marquette Alumni on Golden Eagles. Acker began his collegiate career at Ball State before transferring to Marquette, where he played from 2007-10. One of the longest tenured players on the Golden Eagles, Acker’s averaged 8.2 points and 3.6 assists in 25 career games with the team.

Player: Sacar Anim

Height: 6-5

Position: Guard

College: Marquette

College Stats: 8.3 ppg, 2.9 rpb, 1.2 apg, 0.7 spg, 0.1 bpg, 44.5 FG%, 36.9 3PT%, 62.0 FT%

TBT Bio: Sacar Anim will be joining his fellow Marquette Alumni of the Golden Eagles for TBT 2021. Anim played his entire collegiate career at Marquette. In 2018 and 2019 he was named Marquette’s Defensive Player of the Year and was Marquette’s Iron Eagle Award winner in 2020. Anim has most recently played in the G League for Agua Caliente Clippers.

Player: Travis Diener

Height: 6-1

Position: Shooting Guard

College: 14.1 ppg, 3.1 rpb, 5.1 apg, 1.3 spg, 0.1 bpg, 41.6 FG%, 41.3 3PT%, 83.7 FT%

College Stats: Marquette

TBT Bio: Travis Diener will return to the Golden Eagles (Marquette Alumni) team to help defend their title for TBT 2021. Travis made the game-winning basket in the championship game a year ago to help the Golden Eagles capture the $1 Million prize. Diener spent some time in the NBA with the Magic, Pacers, and Trailblazers. He originally retired from professional basketball in 2014 but came out of retirement in 2017 and signed with Vanoli Cremona of Italy. Travis is a two-time First-Team All-Conference USA, two-time Italian Cup winner, and an Italian Cup MVP.

Player: Vander Blue

Height: 6-5

Position: Shooting Guard

College: Marquette

College Stats: 9.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.0 spg, 0.1 bpg, 42.9 FG%, 27.7 3PT%, 70.4 FT%

TBT Bio: Blue spent three years at Marquette from 2010-13, earning Second-team All-Big East honors in 2013. After turning pro, Blue spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers and later re-joined the Lakers for a stint at the beginning of 2017. Blue played for the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors during the 2019-20 season and has most recently played with Golden Eagles Ylli in Kosovo.