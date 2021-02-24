Grant, Carter-Williams Have Solid Outings as Pistons Top Magic

Former Syracuse stars Jerami Grant and Michael Carter-Williams squared off in the NBA Tuesday night as the Detroit Pistons played at the Orlando Magic. The Pistons pulled out the road win 105-93. The win snapped a three game losing streak.

Grant did a little bit of everything in this one. He finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one steal. On the other side, starting Magic point guard Michael Carter-Williams had a nice game. He finished with 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and one block.

Carter-Williams missed almost a month due to injury, but has done a nice job distributing the basketball since his return. Shooting has been inconsistent as he works his way back, but he is averaging nearly six assists over the last six games.

Grant signed a big free agent contract with the Pistons in the offseason. He is having the best season of his career averaging 23.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

This was the second straight matchup between the Pistons and the Magic, both of which took place at Orlando. While Detroit won Tuesday night's game, the Magic was victorious on Sunday 105-96. Jerami Grant had a strong performance in that one as well, scoring 24 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists. Michael Carter-Williams did not score much in Orlando's win, taking just three shots on his way to three points. He did grab nine boards and hand out five assists along with one steal and one block.