Jerami Grant Named Top 100 NBA Player

Former Syracuse forward Jerami Grant has been named a top 100 player in the NBA, according to Sports Illustrated. Woo is counting down the top 100 players in the league, and released numbers 51-100 on Monday. Grant came in at number 79 after signing a big free agent contract with the Detroit Pistons following a strong two year run with the Denver Nuggets.

Here is what SI’s Ben Pickman said about Grant:

“Jerami Grant enters the season as one of the most interesting players to watch throughout the league. After playing 26.6 minutes per game largely as a reserve with the Nuggets, the versatile forward signed a three year, $60 million deal with the Pistons this offseason. According to the Denver Post’s Mike Singer, the Nuggets vowed to work with Grant and develop him more as a player, even offering him a similar deal. Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly later said publicly that the team was ‘under the assumption we should get something done.’ But Pistons first year general manager Troy Weaver said Grant was their top priority, and Grant said at his introductory Pistons press conference that the challenge of Detroit ‘intrigued’ him. The 26-year old will look to become a more complete player with the Pistons. He has proved to be a versatile defender and has shot nearly 40% from three in each of his past two seasons. However, it remains to be seen whether the former second round pick can grow into a go-to scorer or merely a solid role player for years to come.”