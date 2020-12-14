Top 100 NBA Players of 2021

Who will be the NBA’s best players in the 2020-21 season? Sports Illustrated‘s Top 100 list returns, aiming to answer that question.

As always, this is a wide-ranging exercise with a host of qualified candidates. There’s an abundance of information and analytical resources available with which to assess players. The rankings were again determined holistically by a combination of data and subjective evaluation, aiming to take players out of their team contexts and look at their skills and performance in a vacuum. These rankings are specifically for the upcoming season, and they do not take into account players’ long-term prospects or career arcs beyond 2020-21.

It’s best to look at these rankings as short-term projections, based on performance history and the impact of a player's age—some growth can be expected from younger players, and a degree of potential decline from older veterans. This is not a representation of a player’s trade or market value, and it does not account for the impact of his salary relative to his production. The list attempts to account for the entirety of a player’s impact—on offense, on defense, structural and otherwise—and tends to favor those with the most malleable skill sets.

Availability due to injury and future injury risk has always factored into this process—this year, the two resulting omissions were Klay Thompson and Jonathan Isaac. Stars like Kevin Durant and John Wall are making their returns from serious setbacks. Others, like Kemba Walker and Kristaps Porzingis, are already banged up to start the season. To see our 25 biggest snubs from this year’s list, click here.

This is the first Top 100 list without Rob Mahoney, who along with Ben Golliver set the standard for this process over the better part of the past decade. Rob’s 2020 list provided a particularly valuable starting point. SI NBA writers Rohan Nadkarni, Michael Shapiro and Ben Pickman provided valuable feedback and contributed to the player entries.

For further reference, explore SI.com’s Top 100 Players of 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014. This year's list incorporated data and statistical context from Basketball-Reference, NBA.com, ESPN.com and Synergy Sports.

We start the rankings today with Nos. 100-51 with the rest coming over the next three days. Let the debates begin!

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports; Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports; Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports; Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports; Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports; Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports

100. Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are in the midst of pivoting to a new era, with DeMar DeRozan’s and LaMarcus Aldridge’s contracts set to expire after 2020–21. So who will lead San Antonio forward? Murray is likely the franchise headliner. He isn’t a prototypical point guard, but Murray’s athletic gifts are undeniable. He’s a superb on-ball defender, sporting a 6' 10" wingspan that makes life increasingly difficult for opposing guards. Murray’s ability to upsize onto larger guards provides significant value, as does his ability to wreak havoc in passing lanes. There’s a significant dose of uncertainty for San Antonio after two decades of sustained success. Murray’s defensive excellence should help stabilize the ship. His defensive value and transition prowess lands him the final spot on our Top 100, and he’ll need to improve his half-court offense to move much higher. Murray attempted fewer than two threes per game last season, and his reticence from beyond the arc isn’t an isolated statistic. He doesn’t quite explode to the rim in the half court, nor does he look to create his own shot. He’s often too content to probe and dish, limiting his scoring impact in a middling offense. Let’s hope Murray truly takes the reins of San Antonio’s offense after an underwhelming offensive campaign in 2019–20. — Michael Shapiro

Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated

99. Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

How important is Robinson to the Heat’s offense? When he, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo shared the floor last season, Miami had an offensive rating of 115.8, practically equivalent to the all-time mark of 115.9 set by the Mavericks in 2020. Without Robinson, lineups including Butler and Adebayo could manage an offensive rating of only 108.8, which would have ranked in the bottom third of the league. Simply put, Robinson’s presence is the difference between a historic offense and a middling one. And it’s all because of the pressure he puts on defenses with his otherworldly shooting. If his breakout year doesn’t prove to be a massive fluke, Robinson will be one of the best floor spacers in NBA history. He shot 46.0% on catch-and-shoot looks in the 2019–20 season. That means his effective field goal percentage on such shots is 69%, which is higher than what LeBron James shoots on attempts within five feet. Only 26 years old, Robinson should have time to grow the other areas of his game. His defense improved throughout the playoffs, though he’ll still be targeted on that end. And his offensive game could use an extra flourish here and there, or at least one counter to teams who can doggedly chase him off the arc (as the Lakers did in the Finals.) As Robinson rounds out his game, he will continue to [ahem] shoot up this list. — Rohan Nadkarni

98. Will Barton, Denver Nuggets

One of the most impressive parts of the Nuggets’ most recent Western Conference finals run was that they won two thrilling playoff series without small forward Barton. The 29-year-old started 58 games for the Nuggets last season and was among the team’s most consistent contributors. He averaged 15.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 37.5% from three and playing a multitude of roles. Simply put, he was Denver’s third-most-reliable player. Barton left the bubble on Aug. 19 with a knee injury, after playing just a single half of an Orlando scrimmage. But heading into this season, those within the Nuggets organization continue to echo his importance. “We’re not where we are without Will,” new GM Calvin Booth recently said. Barton, a former second-round pick of the Trail Blazers, was traded to Denver in the middle of the 2014–15 season as part of a deal that sent shooting guard Aaron Afflalo to Portland. And while Barton was once viewed as merely a solid wing defender off the bench, he has gone on to start 155 games for Denver, almost all of which have come in the last three seasons. It’s possible that Michael Porter Jr. might cut into Barton’s role this season, but the veteran small forward will surely be a key part of another Nuggets team with title aspirations. — Ben Pickman

97. Jonas Valančiūnas, Memphis Grizzlies

Valančiūnas isn’t earning All-NBA honors anytime soon, but Memphis’s big man remains a legitimate problem for defenses on the low block. Valančiūnas posted a 60.6 effective field goal percentage in 2019–20, averaging 0.97 points per possession on post-up attempts. The Lithuanian big man made his mark in the NBA as a skilled offensive big, though he often lacked the physicality expected from a player his size during his seven seasons in Toronto. The move to Memphis has brought out the best in Valančiūnas. He snagged a career-high 11.3 rebounds per game last season, providing a dose of brute strength next to talented youngsters Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke. Valančiūnas remains a key cog for the Grizzlies as they look to snap a three-year playoff drought. — M.S.

96. Patrick Beverley, Los Angeles Clippers

Three-and-D doesn’t do Patrick Beverley justice because it doesn’t account for the fact he’s a Hall of Fame pest. Beverley is one of the most relentless on-ball defenders in the NBA, and he relishes his role as someone who exists to annoy superstars and anger opposing fanbases. (He can also delight people—I distinctly remember Bill Hader got quite a kick at a Clippers game last season watching Beverley harass James Harden.) On the other end of the floor, Beverley is a career 38.1% three-point shooter, which means he’s the kind of player who can stay on the court in the highest-stakes moments. While Beverley’s on-ball tenacity, sneaky-good offensive rebounding, and capable shooting would be welcomed by any contender, his game also exists in a narrow scope. His size (perhaps generously listed at 6’1”) means he won’t be regularly used on perimeter stars. And he’s not a playmaker nor a pick-and-roll option, though he nominally functions as a point guard. These limitations hardly make Beverley a liability. But without the proper infrastructure around him (like playing with superstars), his talents wouldn’t be as pronounced. — R.N

95. Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings

Harrison Barnes always felt a bit like the fifth Beatle in his time with the Warriors, and perhaps that’s led to an underwhelming evaluation of his skill set entering 2020–21. He’s viewed by many as little more than a replacement-level wing, but a closer look provides a clearer picture. Barnes may not be a standout player in any single metric. But his wide array of skills makes him a valuable player and an underrated asset. Barnes has seen his scoring drop in each of the past two seasons, but a dip in volume has correlated with perhaps the most efficient stretch of his career. Barnes posted his second best career true shooting percentage in 2019–20, and he’s one of 20 players to make more than 275 threes at a clip of over 38% in the last two seasons. Barnes isn’t solely a stationary shooter. He can attack the rim and finish with authority, and he’s evolved into a somewhat savvy playmaker. His contract may dampen his value on the trade market, but Barnes remains an effective player nearly a decade into his career. — M.S.

94. Otto Porter Jr., Chicago Bulls

Porter doesn’t exactly provide the most bang for your buck out of any player in our Top 100. He’s logged just 52 games in the last two seasons, and he’s on the books for $28 million in 2020–21. But despite an underwhelming tenure in Chicago thus far, Porter remains an intriguing piece for this season and beyond. If the Bulls find their way in the playoff chase this spring, Porter could play a crucial role. When healthy, he’s shown flashes as an elite three-and-D guy, sporting an impressive three-point stroke for a player of his size. Porter is one of just five players to shoot over 42% from three in the last four seasons (min. 400 makes), and he sports the size to defend larger forwards and the occasional big man. His fit in Chicago specifically is a bit curious. The Bulls are flush with forwards after drafting Patrick Williams, and there isn’t a deep collection of playmakers on the roster. Porter is a quality stationary wing, but he provides little off the bounce. Perhaps he can make an impact on a contender via a trade before the deadline. — M.S.

93. Dāvis Bertāns, Washington Wizards

Bertāns’s nickname, the Latvian Laser, should move him up at least a few spots on our list, but that’s an argument for another day. What’s not up for debate is Bertāns’s value as one of the league’s most effective frontcourt shooters. The fifth-year forward continues to show impressive range from beyond the arc, making a legitimate leap in 2019–20 as he nearly doubled his scoring to 15.4 points per game. Bertāns has some skill as a roll man and interior defender, but those attributes are quite ancillary to his ability to let it fly from beyond the arc. Only seven players canned more threes last season. Of the 93 players to hit 100 triples, just four posted a better percentage from three. Bertāns can stretch the floor far beyond the arc, and he has one of the quicker releases in the NBA. Washington remains on the fringe of the playoff race entering 2020–21, but they could sport one of the league’s most exciting offenses. Bertāns’s excellence remains integral to the Wizards’ attack. — M.S.

92. Derrick Favors, Utah Jazz

Simply knowing where to be at all times and never flinching is a skill unto itself. And after a year away in New Orleans, Favors returns to Utah as the league’s most overqualified backup center. Despite missing time with an injury, he finished just outside the top-10 in rebound percentage and lent defensive backbone to a team that struggled massively without him. While his mobility has waned to a degree, Favors has proven he can take away easy looks at the rim and is hardly ever out of position. He also shot a career-high 61.7% from the field, remaining among the league’s more effective finishers, capable of overpowering a mismatch when necessary. He’s also an underrated passer in the short-roll, capable of delivering the ball to either corner and greasing an offense in a pinch. Favors knows his strengths and requires minimal maintenance. It’s tough to place a premium on most bigs who present no threat to shoot from distance, and his lack of a jump shot limits his utility as such—the Jazz ought to make his minutes mutually exclusive with Rudy Gobert’s as much as possible. Situationally, there’s only so much value that can be ascribed. But Favors’s presence has long ensured a degree of reliable defensive competence, and his skills continue to age gracefully. And in a reserve role, his services are quite a luxury. — Jeremy Woo

91. T.J. Warren, Indiana Pacers

On June 20, 2019, the Suns traded Warren and the No. 32 pick in the 2019 draft to the Pacers for cash considerations. Just over a year later, Warren, who was in effect traded for cap space, emerged as one of the biggest stars of the bubble. He scored 53 points in Indiana’s opening seeding-game victory over the Sixers and followed that performance up with 34- and 32-point games over Washington and Orlando, respectively. Warren has always been a prolific scorer. He averaged 25 points per game as a sophomore at NC State, his final collegiate season, and reached double digits in his second NBA season. In each of his final two seasons with the Suns, he averaged more than 18 points per game. With Indiana last year, he recorded career-high 19.8 points per game while improving his field goal percentage from 48.6% to 53.6%. While the 6’ 8’’ Warren is by no means a lockdown defender on the wing, he also showed improvement on that end of the floor. The Pacers preached continuity this offseason and have returned the core of their roster, meaning that Warren will yet again be a key scorer for an Eastern Conference playoff hopeful. — B.P.

Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports

90. Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers

At 34 years old, Williams remains one of the most professional scorers in the league. He averaged 18.2 points per game for the Clips in 2020, playing 28.7 minutes a night off the bench. Williams can get hot at a moment’s notice, and many a coach has watched their lead slip away because of a Lou scoring barrage. With the right pick-and-roll partner, Williams can be particularly devastating, penalizing defenses who aren’t fully confident in their coverages. Efficiency is a bit of a bugaboo here, however. Williams ranked in the top five pick-and-roll ballhandlers in terms of frequency last season, but he generated only 0.92 points per possession on those plays. That number is not terrible and certainly above average, but it’s a reminder there are sometimes better looks to be had when Williams commands the offense while some of his more illustrious teammates are on the floor. Also, his size makes him an easy target on defense. All of that being said, if you are in desperate need of a bucket, you could do a lot worse than Williams. —R.N

89. Serge Ibaka, Los Angeles Clippers

Now entering his 12th NBA season, Ibaka remains one of the most versatile bigs in the league. After being used primarily as a power forward throughout the first decade of his career, including his first season in Toronto, the 31-year-old Ibaka played the majority of his minutes last year as the Raptors’ center. In doing so, he provided Toronto with a capable floor-spacer from the perimeter, shooting 38.5% from three, his best mark since 2016–17. While Ibaka might not be as much of a rim protector as he was when he was a spry 22-year-old blocking more than 3.5 shots per game, he remains a smart and more-than-capable force on the defensive end of the floor. His two-year deal with the Clippers was widely regarded as one of the most economical yet potentially impactful deals of the offseason. According to Basketball Reference, Ibaka had the highest postseason win-share of his career per 48 minutes in last year’s postseason, after averaging a postseason career-high 14.8 points per game. In joining L.A., he will similarly be expected to play a key role for a team with title aspirations, and he will bring Los Angeles much-needed frontcourt flexibility. — B.P

88. Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets

Dinwiddie has shown steady growth in each of first four years in Brooklyn, emerging as the Nets’ leading man in 2019–20 after Kyrie Irving’s season ended in February. Squint hard enough and Dinwiddie at times resembles Irving, though with considerably fewer acrobatics around the rim. Regardless, Dinwiddie is effective as the pick-and-roll initiator, excelling when he can drive downhill at opposing bigs. He remains outside any All-Star conversation, but Dinwiddie can be a passable engine for an NBA offense. It could be a bit of an awkward transition for Dinwiddie in 2020–21 with Irving and Kevin Durant now leading the Nets. Dinwiddie posted a career-high in usage last season, and in the games he did play with Irving, there was a palpable tug-of-war within Brooklyn’s system. But if Dinwiddie buys into his role, he could be an effective piece in a high-octane attack. Dinwiddie made 37.3% of catch-and-shoot threes last season, and he could spend a hefty share of minutes alongside Durant when Irving heads to the bench. Dinwiddie could also be in for a sizable new contract next summer if he continues his progression. — M.S.

87. Paul Millsap, Denver Nuggets

It’s undeniable that Millsap’s best NBA days are behind him, but the 35-year-old power forward still remains an important part of Denver’s roster heading into the 2020–21 NBA season. When Millsap joined the Nuggets in 2017 on a three-year, $90 million deal, he helped shepherd a young franchise into the future, culminating, thus far, in Denver’s most recent Western Conference finals run. Despite his scoring output dropping to its lowest mark since 2009–10 and his rebounding total dropping to its lowest mark since 2007–08, Millsap remains a steady defender who is capable of playing a productive, limited role on a high-quality team. The four-time All-Star recorded double-digit points four times in Denver’s thrilling Western Conference semifinals series victory over the Clippers, including tallying 17 points in Denver’s series-altering Game 5 win. He returns to Denver this season on a one-year deal, looking to help the Nuggets reach their first Finals appearance since they joined the NBA in the mid 1970s. — B.P.

86. Joe Harris, Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets team president Sean Marks recently said that small forward Joe Harris “epitomized what it means to be a Net.” The 29-year-old Harris fully resurrected his career in Brooklyn after playing just 56 games in his first two years in Cleveland. He enters this season as a starter on a perennial playoff team, having signed a fresh four-year deal worth more than $70 million. Among the 208 players who have taken at least 400 three-pointers since 2017–18, only Seth Curry has a higher three-point field goal percentage than Harris. While his three-point percentage dropped to 42.4% last season—a decrease from his league-leading 47.4% mark in 2018–2019—Harris still finished the year tied for sixth in three-point percentage. On a team that is littered with stars, Harris also appears to be more than content staying out of the public spotlight (as evidenced by being one of the few NBA players not on Twitter). After inking his new deal, the former second-round pick told reporters that he “couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.” He’ll be a key cog in the Nets’ present and future, and as the modern NBA continues to emphasize the importance of consistent three-point shooters, Harris’s value should only increase. — B.P.

85. Marc Gasol, Los Angeles Lakers

At 35, Gasol is no longer the same player he was back in the early to mid-2010s, when he anchored a Grizzlies team that was a perennial postseason threat. He still remains a valuable piece on any team he joins. While Gasol averaged 19.5 points per game in the 2016–17 season, that number dropped to a career-low 7.5 points per game last year, in his first full season with the Raptors. The Spanish center’s post-up game has diminished, but he has been more open to taking three-pointers in recent years, shooting 38.5% for Toronto in 2019–20. The former Defensive Player of the Year remains a force on that end of the court, using his high IQ and strong instincts to make an impact. As an example, he was part of all four of Toronto’s best defensive lineups that logged at least 50 minutes. “I use a lot of communication as a center,” Gasol said recently. “You’re behind them. I think communication builds trust and it solves problems.” Originally a Lakers second-round pick, he’ll finally join the franchise that drafted him after signing a two-year veteran minimum contract. L.A. had the league’s third-best defensive rating last year, behind just Milwaukee and Gasol’s old team, Toronto, and he should further solidify an already strong defensive group. — B.P.

84. Buddy Hield, Sacramento Kings

Perhaps because he plays in Sacramento, it’s gone somewhat unnoticed how downright Curry-esque Hield’s shooting has been since entering the NBA in 2016–17. Hield has the sixth-most threes in basketball over the last four seasons. Of the 16 players with at least 600 made triples in that span, Hield leads the pack in three-point percentage. The Oklahoma product shot a blistering 41.3% on catch-and-shoot triples last season. He ranked in the top 10 in pull-up threes made. Few players in the league are as talented at one specific skill. Hield may be a lethal three-point shooter, but he’s not earning All-NBA honors anytime soon. He’s not a physically imposing defender, and he’ll deliver his fair share of mental lapses on that end of the floor. Hield remains a middling playmaker, with limited skill off the bounce. Sacramento didn’t do him any favors playing at the league’s No. 20 pace last season, limiting the effectiveness of both him and De’Aaron Fox. A stylistic shift could boost both of Sacramento’s backcourt pieces in 2020–21. — M.S.

Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated

83. Goran Dragić, Miami Heat

Coming off the bench full-time for the first time since 2011, Dragić was still the Heat’s second-leading scorer in 2020. And when bumped into starting duty during the postseason, he took his game to another level, leading the team in scoring until his injury in Game 1 of the Finals. Dragić is a feisty competitor with a well-rounded offensive skill set. He’s often deadly in pick-and-rolls, adept at finding lanes against all varieties of big men. Dragić will pull up against slower footed centers who sag off him, or he’ll find a way to snake around a smaller five who wants to dance on the perimeter. He’s also a willing lob thrower, and when playing off the ball he can space the floor all around the arc thanks to his reliable shooting. Interestingly, for someone who frequently finds himself in the paint, you’d think Dragić would get to the free-throw line a touch more regularly than he currently does (4.2 attempts per game last season). And while he’s a heady team defender, Dragić can struggle at the point of attack, particularly against quick guards. Those issues are hardly dealbreakers, however, and any contending team would be happy to employ a malleable presence as Dragić. — R.N

82. Ricky Rubio, Minnesota Timberwolves

Rubio entered the NBA as one of the most-hyped international players ever. Fans flocked to YouTube to track down clips of the dazzling Spanish star, who first appeared in Spain’s top professional league at 14 and held his own during the 2008 Olympics. The Timberwolves selected Rubio with the fifth pick in the 2009 draft. And after three seasons away from the Twin Cities, the now 30-year-old guard has returned to the franchise that initially invested in him. Rubio’s first stint with the Timberwolves was largely marred by injury as an ACL tear cut short his promising rookie season and an ankle injury derailed his 2014–15 season. But the veteran guard has nevertheless been a solid, starting-caliber player, capable of being not only a prolific passer, but also a solid defender and decent three-point shooter. Last season, while with the Suns, Rubio averaged 13 points and 8.8 assists per game while also finishing the year in the top 10 in ESPN’s real plus-minus statistic for point guards. Upon being traded to Minnesota this offseason, he admitted he was a “different player than when I came here, and when I left.” While he won’t be the star they once imagined, he’ll be a solid veteran presence for a Timberwolves team building around D’Angelo Russell and top draft pick Anthony Edwards in the backcourt. — B.P.

81. Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

Gordon is a difficult evaluation after an injury-plagued 2019–20. Gordon underwent knee surgery in November, then battled a slate of lower-leg injuries throughout the season. When he did play, Gordon looked out of sorts. He posted the worst shooting season of his career, and Russell Westbrook’s control of the offense seemed to have a negative impact. But there’s reason to think Gordon’s dismal year was largely an outlier. With a new coach, new point guard and a clean bill of health, we should see the Gordon of old. At his best, Gordon is a perfect third guard in Houston’s offense. He’s an effective spot-up shooter with serious range, able to stretch the floor from far beyond the arc. Yet it’s not only Gordon’s shooting that makes him a valuable asset. He’s an impressive driver to the rim off the bounce, often punishing defenses who close out too hard on the perimeter. Gordon is more athletic and ferocious at the tin than his reputation suggests. His versatility gave the Warriors fits in the 2018 and 2019 playoffs. Gordon is a bit past his prime, and Houston likely regrets extending his contract. Value questions aside, Gordon remains an impactful weapon in the first year of the Stephen Silas era. — M.S

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

80. Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Lakers

The reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Harrell was the third-leading scorer on the 2020 Clippers. Now a member of the defending champion Lakers, LeBron and Anthony Davis can expect more of the same from Harrell. After initially making his name as a rim-runner with James Harden and the Rockets, Harrell has since added plenty of spice to his offensive repertoire. He’s an effective screener who has the hands to finish as a roll man. He can bully his way into favorable situations out of the post. And every now and then, he’ll also face up from the baseline and take his defender off the dribble. Put all that together, and Harrell averaged a career-best 18.6 points per game last season. The reason he isn’t higher on this list is his poor showing in the postseason, particularly his defensive struggles in the second round. Harrell is undersized as a 6’7” center, which can be an issue against skilled fives or on the glass. With Davis and Marc Gasol, the Lakers likely won’t ask Harrell to be doing as much against bigger front lines. His newest role should be his most streamlined one yet—all he has to do is keep scoring. — R.N

79. Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons

Jerami Grant enters the season as one of the most interesting players to watch throughout the league. After playing 26.6 minutes per game largely as a reserve with the Nuggets, the versatile forward signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Pistons this offseason. According to the Denver Post’s Mike Singer, the Nuggets vowed to work with Grant and develop him more as a player, even offering him a similar deal. Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly later said publicly that the team was “under the assumption we would get something done.” But Pistons first-year general manager Troy Weaver said Grant was their top priority, and Grant said at his introductory Pistons press conference that the challenge of Detroit “intrigued” him. The 26-year-old will look to become a more complete player with the Pistons. He has proved to be a versatile defender and has shot nearly 40% from three in each of his past two seasons. However, it remains to be seen whether the former second-round pick can grow into a go-to scorer or merely a solid role player for years to come. — B.P.

78. Joe Ingles, Utah Jazz

Despite losing in the first-round of last year’s postseason, the Jazz are again banking on roster continuity to pay dividends. Among the players expected to contribute in important roles is veteran forward Ingles. The 33-year-old started just 45 games in 2019–20, his lowest total since his third year with the franchise, and he at times struggled to adjust back to a reserve role after becoming an every-night starter in 2017–18 and 2018–19. But he enters this season still playing the role of an essential secondary creator who won’t overstep his ability. Ingles shot 39.9% from three last season and was a steadying defensive presence for a Utah team that went 44–28. In the postseason, the 6’7’’ Australian saw his minutes increase even though he struggled, by his standards, in Utah’s lone playoff series, shooting just 35% from deep. There is little uncertainty to Ingles’s game, and he remains a crafty perimeter player any winning team would want to have. — B.P.

77. Gary Harris, Denver Nuggets

Will the real Gary Harris please stand up? A frustrating run of injuries has limited his availability the past two seasons, and his efficiency has dipped. But Harris is still just 26, and the established value of his skill set bodes well. His penchant for cutting and spotting up and his embrace of difficult matchups on the other end of the ball allow him to fit in with just about anyone. With the Nuggets’ most potent lineups likely to include Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter together, Harris’s feel for complementing others, limiting mistakes and making plays in a pinch has never been more critical. It’s one thing to find a player who’s willing to fit in, but another entirely when the crux of his game is so well suited for just that. The thought he might become Denver’s third star has subsided, but if clean health and renewed confidence are in the cards, Harris’s shooting percentages ought to trend back upward, adding the requisite punch that would return him to form. A thorough understanding of Harris’s value has always been best obtained by watching closely, not poring over his numbers. —J.W.

76. Bogdan Bogdanović, Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks shelled out $72 million for Bogdanović in the offseason, and his offensive skill set should make the contract a worthwhile play for Atlanta. Bogdanović projects to be an idyllic backcourt mate for Trae Young, sporting a 40.7% mark on catch-and-shoot triples in 2019–20. Bogdanović is a quality spacer, but perhaps more importantly, he sports the playmaking ability to take some share of the offense from Young. Atlanta’s franchise cornerstone is an immensely gifted offensive player, but the Hawks’ offense stalled at times as Young dominated possession after possession. Some balance should help both Young and the team’s development in 2020–21. Bogdanović also provides more than what you see on the stat sheet. He has a reputation as a fierce competitor and intense personality, and he provides important size in the backcourt alongside the diminutive Young. Atlanta has its eyes set on the playoffs in 2021. Adding Bogdanović was a major step toward making that happen. — M.S.

75. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Volume scorers are perhaps the trickiest players to place in an exercise like this, and there may be no better example than LaVine, who placed 11th in the league with a career-high 25.5 points per game. As he’s matured, he’s curtailed some of his mid-range proclivities in favor of more threes and rim attempts, which has been a step in the right direction. Doing what he’s done is not an easy task, and capable shot-creators with his size and explosiveness are few and far between. Whether his preferred style of play—which has never involved much defense—can run conducive to team success is still the question hanging over his real value. He’s not an elite jump shooter or play finisher, nor is he a free-throw-drawing monster, and creating for others has never been a major piece of his identity, either. If he’s stretched himself to his limits putting the ball in the basket, LaVine will need to evolve in a different direction to make the most of his considerable ability. He remains one of the most impressive athletes in the NBA, and his ability to create for himself could still be meaningful to a winning team. His prime years may be defined by his capacity to adjust. —J.W.

74. Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

There were reasons for caution regarding Ayton’s outlook early in his career. His efficient rookie season was marred by a lack of physicality and defensive intensity, and he started out 2019–20 with a 25-game PED suspension. But Ayton’s 38-game sample last season should provide significant optimism for the young center’s future. Ayton is one of the game’s most skilled young centers, and with him flanked by two All-Star guards, a monster 2020–21 could be in store. Ayton’s offensive skills jump off the screen in a variety of ways. He sports a soft touch near the rim and around the foul line, and he’s a prodigious force in the pick-and-roll. Ayton averaged 1.16 points per roll possession last season. He shot nearly 55% from the field. There’s still growth to be had on the defensive end, but those problems should be solved with added experience. With Chris Paul now in the fold, Ayton could very well rocket up our Top 100 entering 2021–22. — M.S.

73. OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors

With Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green no longer in Toronto, Anunoby was thrust into a starting role last season, and he excelled. Anunoby is kind of the platonic ideal of a three-and-D guy. He shot 39.0% from behind the arc in 2020 and played stellar defense on the other end of the floor. At 6’ 7”, Anunoby is perfect for the modern NBA because of his ability to guard multiple positions and allow for lineup flexibility. The Raptors maintained their championship-level defense last year despite the high-profile departures, and that was in large part because Anunoby was ready for the responsibility of matching up with talented wings. While he may not be a pure shutdown defender just yet, OG has all the tools to enter the upper echelon of stoppers, and he’s already giving people trouble. His athleticism gives his offense a little bit of bounce as well. He doesn’t have to be a pure catch-and-shoot guy, though getting his three-point attempts up would be a welcome sight. With Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka now gone as well, the Raptors are well removed from their 2019 championship squad. Expect an even bigger role for Anunoby moving forward. — R.N.

72. Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

It’s quite possible Lopez exemplifies the shift in the role of the modern big man better than any other player in the league. Throughout his first six NBA seasons with the Nets, he took just seven total three-pointers. But in 2016–17, he fired 387 threes, up from 14 total the year prior. Lopez saw his three-point percentage drop from 36.5% to 31.4% last season, his second in Milwaukee. However, he remained an ideal stretch five who frequently stepped out on the perimeter, but was still able to punish smaller defenders around the rim. The 32-year-old center also has evolved into a centerpiece of Milwaukee’s league-best defense, finishing fifth overall in ESPN’s real plus-minus for centers last year and third in defensive real plus-minus. While Lopez played just 26.7 minutes per game in the regular season, his minutes increased to 32.8 per game in the playoffs. Expect a similar trend this season with the team looking to make its first finals appearance since the 1973–74 season. — B.P.

David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated

71. JJ Redick, New Orleans Pelicans

Don’t be fooled by the quantity of podcasts, entering his 15th season, Redick remains one of the most accomplished marksmen in the Association. In his first season with the Pelicans, the veteran had the second-best three-point shooting mark of his career, connecting on 45.3% of his attempts from beyond the arc. If anything, Redick was slightly underutilized on a young New Orleans team, playing his fewest minutes per game (26.4) since 2011. Redick offers space as soon as he steps on the floor, and his conditioning at age 36 should be commended. His constant movement generates open looks despite the undivided attention of his defender. While Redick’s own defense isn’t sterling—the Pels were 3.7 points per 100 possessions better defensively with Redick off the floor—he’s still more than capable of staying on the court in high leverage moments, the key test for any specialist. Of course, while he has acquired a particular set of skills over a long career that can make him a nightmare for opponents, Redick’s narrow scope means he’s at his most valuable on a team already studded with stars. Whether or not Redick is in the perfect role for himself on an up-and-comer, he should continue to provide some much-needed room for Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram through 2021. — R.N

70. P.J. Tucker, Houston Rockets

James Harden has transformed the Rockets franchise over the last decade, but P.J. Tucker remains Houston’s heartbeat. Since the start of the 2012-13 season, he has played the most games (637) of any player in the league and even entering his age-36 season, Tucker is an elite defensive force. Only the game’s truest behemoths can gain an inch on Tucker in the post. Few guards can skate by him on an island. Houston’s switch-everything scheme would be rendered completely ineffective without Tucker’s presence. He has his limits offensively, but finds a way to provide value on that end of the floor. He’s become one of the league’s most effective corner-three specialists, and he’s developed a canny floater in recent years. Tucker’s smarts and versatility have made him an invaluable cog in Houston over the last three seasons, and until further notice. — M.S.

69. Clint Capela, Atlanta Hawks

Capela is the forgotten man in Atlanta’s rotation after the Hawks’ offseason makeover. Much of the focus has been on the acquisitions of Bogdan Bogdanović and Danilo Gallinari, but the Hawks should have a marked upgrade at center as well in 2020–21. Capela isn’t in the top tier of centers—largely due to his limited offensive skill set—though when healthy, he can truly be a dominant interior force. Capela may in essence function as Atlanta’s most important addition. The former Rockets center is a gifted athlete. He’s a quality lob threat, and more importantly, he can hold his own on an island with wings and guards. Capela is at his best in transition. He feasted on free dunks off James Harden outlets in Houston, beating the likes of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić down the floor time and again. If Atlanta relies on a quick tempo in 2020–21, Capela could truly thrive. — M.S.

Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated

68. Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics

It’s possible Smart’s career-best 2018–19 season—when he appeared to take a step forward as a scorer—was something of a mirage in terms of shooting. But if he’s proved one thing over the years, it’s that there’s a method behind his unique brand of chaotic good. Smart is an energy-giver in a way that few, if any, of his peers can truly match, flying around defensively to create stops, occasionally catching fire from distance, and ratcheting up the intensity level of a given moment. He’ll never be the king of efficiency, but he’s fashioned himself into a more reliable jump shooter over the years. Smart doesn’t always take care, but he always cares, sometimes more than he should, always for the right reasons. There will be nights he struggles to find the net, and others where one or two particularly inspired Smart shifts can swing the outcome of a game. He’s become an indispensable piece of one of the NBA’s better teams, and he’s earned first-team all-defense honors in consecutive years. And in an exercise like this that attempts to remove players from their contexts, his situational worth to the Celtics might even be slightly undersold. —J.W.

67. Eric Bledsoe, New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans come into this season as one of the NBA’s most intriguing teams, with a number of high-upside young players, recently acquired veterans and a new coaching staff eager to lead them to the postseason. Among those vets is Bledsoe, who joins New Orleans after nearly three full seasons with the Bucks. At times, he looked like a potential franchise centerpiece and All-Star-caliber guard alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Other times, the Kentucky product looked lost and unable to snap out of various funks. Bledsoe provides the Pelicans with defensive physicality and will certainly help orchestrate New Orleans’ offense, anchored by Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. But much of Bledsoe’s reputation has been defined by his playoff struggles, having shot just 25% from three-point range in last year’s postseason and just 23.6% from deep in the 2018–19 playoffs. He certainly won’t have the same spotlight on him in New Orleans that he did in Milwaukee, and as a result, maybe he flourishes for a team with more modest aspirations. He remains a difficult player to stop in transition and a solid rebounder, especially for a guard who is just 6’1’’. It’s unlikely he’ll ever make an All-Star team, but don’t be surprised if he looks more like the guard that averaged more than 20 points per game in Phoenix. — B.P.

66. Robert Covington, Portland Trail Blazers

Covington is largely an ideal three-and-D forward, especially on the defensive end. The Tennessee State product can legitimately defend both guards and larger wings, excelling as a weak-side helper. Only two players tallied more steals in 2019–20. Just nine finished with more blocks. Covington should continue to be a valuable defensive asset in Portland, where he’ll excel as a versatile frontcourt piece alongside Jusuf Nurkić and Derrick Jones Jr. Covington should help the Blazers secure a playoff spot in an increasingly crowded West. There are some offensive shortcomings to note with Covington. He’s more of a stationary shooter than anything on the offensive end, and his jumper ebbs and flows more than one would like. Covington struggled mightily from three in the NBA bubble, and while that may be a small sample, he’s never been a truly knockdown shooter. Perhaps playing alongside Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum will generate more wide-open looks in 2020–21. — M.S.

65. Al Horford, Oklahoma City Thunder

Horford has taken a relative tumble in his reputation across the league after an ill-fated stint in Philadelphia, but the five-time All-Star should be a stabilizing force for a young Oklahoma City team in 2020–21. Horford was relegated to spacer status alongside Joel Embiid in Philadelphia, zapping him of his best skills as an offensive player. Horford is a terrific interior passer and effective pick-and-roll partner. It’s easy to see him forming a quick rapport with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is additionally crafty in the two-man game. Horford’s intelligence could have an effect similar to Chris Paul’s in Oklahoma City, though it’s unlikely to be truly reflected in the standings. For a team now deep into its rebuild, Horford provides professionalism and competence. He should be better in 2020–21 than he was in his final year in Philadelphia. — M.S.

64. Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis’s future is bright after a string of lottery appearances, and not solely because of Ja Morant. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke are two of the Western Conference’s more exciting young forwards, looking like a potential top three in the years to come. A little lottery luck has gone a long way, leading to plenty of optimism surrounding Taylor Jenkins’ squad. Jackson shined in his second NBA season, making a significant leap as a three-point shooter. The Michigan State product shot 39.4% from beyond the arc on 6.5 attempts per game, more than LeBron James, Jaylen Brown and Joe Harris. And Jackson’s skill isn’t solely tied to his value from three. He averaged 1.24 points per roll possession, sporting comparable numbers to Rudy Gobert and Bam Adebayo. He’s foul-prone, but a versatile defender, who should be even better on that end as he gets stronger. Morant has a pair of true weapons in the frontcourt, headlined by the former Spartan. — M.S.

Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated

63. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder’s premeditated decision to tear down a longtime playoff team came with Gilgeous-Alexander’s best long-term interests in mind. He makes his Top 100 debut on the cusp of stardom, and with another step forward in his development, this ranking may end up looking unnecessarily patient. There are few guards anywhere who check as many crucial, creative boxes: He handles with an unpredictable cadence, he’s dangerous in ball screens, boasts catch-and-shoot chops, and can lean on a reliable in-between game when he can’t get to the rim. At 22 years old—and standing 6’ 5”—Gilgeous-Alexander has displayed prodigious comfort in all those areas. He’s good at pretty much everything already, and in his third season will inherit a heavy on-ball workload for the first time, with shooters around him. The big unknowns are to what degree he can amplify his playmaking skills (in two seasons as more of a secondary handler, his assist-to-turnover ratio is a respectable 1.8), and just how dangerous he’ll become shooting from distance. Defenses will consistently key on him for the first time, and he’ll be tested. But based on all we’ve seen, it feels like a simple matter of time before his next meaningful leap. — J.W.

62. Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets

For a player who has yet to make an All-Star team, Nets guard LeVert has been one of the most talked about players in the league. He’s shown improvement in each of his four seasons, tallying career highs in points (18.7), rebounds (4.2), assists (4.4), three-point shooting (36.4%) and minutes (29.6) per game last season. But the question remains whether he’s merely a high-quality secondary option or whether he could lead a team on a daily basis, and in turn, whether he could be the centerpiece of a trade for another star. This summer, LeVert shed some light on that question, leading the shorthanded Nets to a 5–3 record as he moved from a secondary scorer to a primary ballhandler and scoring role in the bubble. And while the Raptors discharged the Nets in four games, the 6' 6" guard averaged 20.5 points and 9.5 assists per contest on 18 shots per game. LeVert admitted during media week that he’s heard the noise around his name in rumors, but said that team general manager Sean Marks has been an “open book” in terms of keeping the 26-year-old informed. “Whatever happens, it was meant to be,” LeVert said recently. Maybe he’ll become the Nets’ true third star alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, or maybe he’ll get moved. Either way, LeVert has shown steady improvement throughout his career, and has a strong foundation to build off. —B.P.

61. Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic

Is Gordon still an up-and-coming player, or has he hit his ceiling? It’s a question that remains tough to definitively answer, and one that can similarly be asked about the Magic. Still just 25 years old, Gordon averaged 14.4 points on just over 12 shots per game last season, down from the past two. He remains a versatile forward capable of guarding four positions if needed, but it also appears clear with every season that he’ll never be more than an average three-point shooter, thus limiting his offensive ceiling. Gordon still flashes glimpses that remind people of Blake Griffin, Draymond Green and Pascal Siakam, but there are other times he looks like he’d be better suited as a secondary or tertiary option. Gordon is no doubt a capable player, but with unrestricted free agency two full seasons away, more clarity about his future—or how teams value him—will come sooner than later. —B.P.

60. Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers

Boston appeared to pass on taking Turner in a potential Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade, perhaps a questionable decision given Turner’s impressive talent. Though he isn’t exactly a brick wall on the low block, he’s established himself as an elite weak-side shot blocker, with 2.1 blocks per game in 2019–20. Turner adds impressive stretch capability from beyond the arc as well, canning 37% of threes on 446 attempts over the last two seasons. Turner is a malleable offensive piece for the modern game. He’s likely worth the $52.5 million owed over the next three years. Turner provides quality versatility, but his offensive skill set does leave something to be desired at times. He doesn’t pair his range with any real physicality, and he’s not exactly quick enough to beat bigs off the dribble when they chase him onto the arc. Turner is a bit of a stationary shooter, albeit a quality one. His age and shot profile suggests he can be an impactful force for years to come. But without further offensive development, there is likely a ceiling on Turner’s potential. —M.S.

59. John Collins, Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta gave its roster a major makeover ahead of 2020-21, shelling out nine figures for Bogdan Bogdanović and Danilo Gallinari in a push to reach the postseason. The pair of free-agent signings will be joined by frontcourt newcomers Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu, creating a short-term logjam. But the added pieces won’t cut into Collins’s production as much as one may think. The Wake Forest has been a prodigious offensive force and will be a part of unlocking Atlanta’s tantalizing ceiling. Collins is an ideal frontcourt player alongside Trae Young, at least on the offensive end. His evolving jumper—40.1 percent from three in 2019–20—creates legitimate spacing in pick-and-pop scenarios, and Collins is downright lethal as a roll man. He averaged 1.31 points per roll possession last season, posting a better mark than Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo and Rudy Gobert. Collins can put the ball on the floor in tight spaces, and he’s an elite leaper at the rim. You can quibble with his defensive shortcomings, as well as his lack of a true position at 6' 9". But Collins’s offensive skills are undeniable. He should command a nine-figure contract next summer, even if he moves on from Atlanta. —M.S.

58. Andre Drummond, Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers acquired Drummond last February in a surprising, but relatively low-risk deal that sent Brandon Knight, John Henson and a 2023 second-round pick back to Detroit. The bruising center played eight games with the Cavaliers, who later picked up his $28 million player option. While pricey, Drummond would appear to be more of a short-term option for a rebuilding team. He’ll get the opportunity to try and mesh with All-Star forward Kevin Love in the Cavs’ frontcourt as the franchise looks to develop lottery picks Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro alongside them. Drummond is still a rebound eater, having led the league in each of the past three seasons. He is also a force around the rim, scoring the third-most paint points per game in the league (10.8). Cleveland finished last season with the league’s second-worst defense, and a full season of Drummond should also help improve those numbers, if only marginally. He said recently that his plan this offseason was “always to come back to Cleveland.” The two-time All-Star remains a high-quality player, but for better or worse, he’s still a stat stuffer on a young team. —B.P.

David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated

57. Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors

Yet another Raptor who stepped up in the wake of Kawhi walking away, VanVleet posted career numbers practically across the board in 2020. The 26-year-old recorded personal bests in points, assists, rebounds, minutes, free-throw attempts, and three-pointers made per game. FVV excelled in a bigger role, also commanding chief ball-handling duties when Kyle Lowry missed time with injuries. VanVleet is dubiously listed at 6’ 0”, but makes up for his size by frequently barrelling his way into the paint and collapsing the defense. He’s also long been a knockdown shooter, and he hit 39% of his threes last year while increasing his volume significantly. And he’s just as proficient on the defensive end. VanVleet’s defense at the point of attack is sterling. Watching him and Lowry hound opposing guards well above the three-point line is thoroughly entertaining. In the conference semifinals, Boston’s offense struggled mightily in the halfcourt, in large part because of VanVleet’s ability to fight over screens and cut off lanes to the paint.

Toronto will probably need even more from VanVleet this upcoming season. The departure of Marc Gasol takes away a halfcourt creator. Can VanVleet lead the team in assists? Can he lead the team in scoring? After signing a four-year, $85 million contract in the offseason—and with Lowry on an expiring deal—it’s clear VanVleet is a cornerstone of the Raptors’ future. There’s certainly room for improvement here, like finishing at the rim or bumping up his percentage on pull-up threes. Considering VanVleet’s path to this season—entering the league as an undrafted free agent, proving he could stick, then starring in a Finals against Stephen Curry—the Raptors should be confident he can continue to grow. — R.N

56. Bojan Bogdanović Utah Jazz

Bogdanović made a name for himself in the NBA as an effective three-point shooter, but the six-year veteran is a significantly more versatile offensive option than he’s been given credit for. Donovan Mitchell remains the headliner in Utah, and Rudy Gobert could very well earn a $200 million deal next offseason. While the Jazz are anchored by those stars, Bogdanović remains an indispensable piece. We’d be remiss not to mention his elite shooting in recent seasons. He is one of six players with at least 500 threes at over 40% over the last three seasons, and his range extends multiple feet beyond the arc. Utah often faces clogged lanes due to the presence of Gobert. Bogdanović’s considerable floor-spacing threat helps alleviate that issue. He also provides valuable scoring off the bounce, which is critical for a Utah offense that at times appears stuck in mud. It’s not blazing speed that fuels him, but rather an innate feel for the other nine players on the floor. Bogdanovic can slither around a Gobert pick en route to the rim. He can pump-fake his way past a defender for a two-dribble pull-up. It’s not the most aesthetically thrilling game, but he can light up the scoreboard in a hurry. Utah is often better than the sum of its parts given the roster’s offensive shortcomings. Bogdanovic’s presence is key to unlocking the Jazz’s attack. —M.S.

55. Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers

Though he’s not quite a household name, Sabonis comes into this season looking to build on a breakout 2019–20 campaign. The versatile big played 34.8 minutes per game last season, setting career highs for points (18.5), rebounds (12.4) and assists (5.0) per game. His arsenal features a throwback post-up game, and he’s already a prolific screener and passer, throwing the third-most passes per game in the league last year. Indiana is now led by first-year coach Nate Bjorkgren, who has already publicly marveled at Sabonis’s ability. “From Domas being able to just put so much pressure on the rim,” Bjorkgren said, “I just know coaching against him in the past, his ability to screen and dive hard and how physical he is.” He made his first All-Star team last year, and with Victor Oladipo’s and Myles Turner’s long-term futures with the Pacers uncertain, Sabonis appears to be one of the franchise’s centerpieces. The 24-year-old was missed in last year’s postseason, and Indiana was subsequently swept for the third time in four years. If the Pacers want to remain among the conference’s top teams, a lot will be riding on the shoulders of their budding star. —B.P.

54. Malcolm Brogdon, Indiana Pacers

It’s hard to separate Brogdon from his frontcourt partner, Domantas Sabonis, hence their adjacent placement on this list. The two displayed an almost immediate chemistry in pick-and-roll situations last year, Brogdon’s first with the franchise. The 6' 5" Brogdon is the epitome of a combo guard, fully able to play either an on-ball or off-ball role. He averaged 16.5 points and 7.1 assists in 2019–20 and will again play a central role in orchestrating a Pacers attack that features not only Sabonis, but also T.J. Warren, Myles Turner and Victor Oladipo. How Brogdon will fit alongside Oladipo is among Indiana’s biggest questions heading into this season. Brogdon also saw his three-point shooting slip from 42.6% in 2018–19, his last year with Milwaukee, to just 32.6% with the Pacers. But the crafty Brogdon has outperformed expectations throughout the entirety of his career, and seems poised for a return to form with more help around him. —B.P.

53. Gordon Hayward, Charlotte Hornets

Hayward’s ill-fated Boston tenure has diminished his perceived value across the league, but despite some dampened athleticism, he joins the Hornets as a still-impactful offensive force. Hayward is a quality shooter, to be sure, but that’s arguably the least impressive element of his dynamic skill set. Hayward sports the instincts of a point guard. He’s quick to advance the ball up the floor in transition, and he’s an expert at skipping the ball from the wing to the opposite corner with either hand. Hayward also excels snaking in and out of the pick-and-roll, able to keep defenders on his hip before contorting his body around bigs around the rim. Don’t let his injury history obscure his offensive value. He was relegated to secondary scorer status in Boston, spending most nights as a spot-up specialist, but could see a relative career revival in Charlotte. Hayward can dictate much of the offense alongside LaMalo Ball, and we could even see a sneaky two-man game develop between them. Charlotte would be smart to increase its pace with Hayward and Ball, capitalizing on each player’s vision and skill in the open court. Is $120 million too rich for Hayward? Perhaps. But he should still make a marked impact with the given good health in 2020–21. —M.S.

52. Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers

Harris has emerged as an effective three-point shooter in recent seasons, canning 39.3% of triples over the last three seasons on fairly significant volume. But forcing Harris to largely stand on the perimeter seems to be an underutilization of his skills. He sports a smooth jumper off the bounce, and while he’s not the most explosive leaper, he’s one of the league’s more creative finishers for a player of his size. Harris’s first two years in Philadelphia have been marred by a misuse of his talents, but Brett Brown shouldn’t be completely excoriated. Philadelphia is led by a behemoth center and a point guard without any discernible jump shot, and last year’s roster featured a stunning lack of shooters. Harris was often the lone spot-up option on the floor. Doc Rivers’s tenure should be different. Seth Curry will open up the floor to a significant degree. Simmons should take at least a small step forward with his shot. Let’s hope Harris earns a greater share of playmaking duties in 2020–21, allowing his impressive offensive arsenal to shine. —M.S.

51. John Wall, Houston Rockets

Placing Wall in the point guard hierarchy as he returns from multiple serious injuries in his left leg, including a torn Achilles, is a precarious exercise. He returns to the Top 100 as a member of the Rockets, having missed the better part of the last three seasons and trying to regain his footing. Wall is purportedly close to full strength, but a scary question hangs over what remains of his prime years: What happens if the fastest player in the NBA loses any meaningful amount of the interplanetary burst that made him great? Of course, Wall is a terrific passer, but his ability to stretch defenses in transition has always played a role in his gaudy assist totals. He’s always been ball-dominant, and his three-point shooting has rarely been far above average, with his 37% clip over 41 games in 2017–18 looking like an outlier. Wall now joins a Houston team in a role that will stretch the limits of his skill set, as a defined second star alongside the NBA’s usage god himself, James Harden. Even if he looks like his old self, he’ll be asked to mesh in a way he never has before, spotting up, cutting and making himself useful when the ball isn’t in his hands. If the reports about his return to form are accurate, Wall should make this ranking look foolish. But as he hits the other side of 30, his checkered health history, volatile shooting splits, and limited versatility are inseparable from the value conversation. —J.W.

Nos. 50-31

Coming Tuesday

Nos. 30-11

Coming Wednesday

Nos. 10-1

Coming Thursday