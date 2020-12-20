Boeheim praises Griffin's defensive play

SU's defense struggled throughout the game against Buffalo defensively. They just couldn't get into a rhythm enough to stop them from scoring. It just seemed like the game was going be lost. Somehow that all changed towards the end of the game when the team, including Alan Griffin, pushed themselves to tie the game with 13 seconds left in regulation. The last play was supposed to go to Marek Dolezaj but some things happen and he slipped up and ball was turned over. That slip up led to one of the best defensive play to be seen. Griffin ran down his man and blocked the shot that could have led to a loss for SU. "I don't know what else to say except that he made an unbelievable play and it saved the game, one of the best defensive plays I have seen" said Coach Boeheim during the post game press conference. Griffin said in the post game conference as well that "the game was on the line and I knew that I had to do something and I am just glad that it played out that way because I didn't want to let my teammates down." Griffin didn't hear when Boeheim complimented him on that play but when he was told about it all he said was "to hear that from a legendary coach, that's pretty cool to hear." Griffin finished the game with 24 point and 10 rebounds along with that game saving block. The team now waits for Tuesday against Notre Dame.