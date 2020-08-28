SI.com
Alan Griffin Addresses Social Injustice

Talha Rao

"What more can we do?" said a very serious Alan Griffin on Friday afternoon in a Zoom press conference. Griffin, a transfer to Syracuse Basketball who was recently granted eligibility to play, made it clear from the beginning that he will not be discussing anything about himself or basketball. 

"I want to use my platform and voice to speak about what's going on in today's world because you know, it's not right," said Griffin. "You see Jacob Blake, who was unarmed and to see him get shot several times was very, very disturbing for the people of my color and should be disturbing for everybody because we're all human and at the end of the day you have one life." 

Griffin's frustrations grow past the shooting, he doesn't know what it will take to have real change come about.

"We've gone about it in nice ways, protesting," said Griffin. "How many more families do we need to see step up at the podium talk about the life they lost in their family? It's just very disturbing to see and needs to come to a stop."

An action plan Syracuse Basketball has executed is getting every player (citizens) to register to vote. This is a small, but very crucial step.

"Everyone needs to vote," said Griffin, "Register to vote. Everyone needs to vote."

As for the team, Griffin said we've talked about making a change as a team and we all want to use our platform to do that. Griffin also believes it's crucial to use that platform at this moment. 

"We have (college athletes) had this conversation for a long time on how we are treated," said Griffin. "Right now, I feel like our voices are being heard a lot more because of what's going on in the world. We're just being heard."

Griffin said the team has come closer amid everything going on and makes them stronger as a unit.

"We're a family so it definitely brought us closer," said Griffin, "to be able to talk about what's going on in the world and see it from different points of view."  

On the court, Syracuse Basketball is not yet holding official practices. Players are having small group sessions with assistant coaches and the strength and conditioning staff. 

