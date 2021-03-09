Qunicy Guerrier: "It's going to be different" playing in front of fans.

The Orange is ready to begin its journey in Greensboro, NC on Wednesday for the ACC tournament. Forward Quincy Guerrier shares his key for the Orange going forward.

The ACC honored Syracuse Orange forward Quincy Guerrier as a member of the All-ACC third team on Monday. As the leading rebounder and the third leading scorer on the team, Guerrier is and has been an integral part of the Orange — who wins nearly every game it out crashes the opponent on the glass (12-and-2 when they win the rebounding battle this season.)

For a part of the season, it seemed as if Guerrier was going to become the first Orange since Rick Jackson in 2010-11 to average a double-double, but a drop-off in rebounding numbers over the last 10 games has proven otherwise. Over the first 13 games of the regular season, the 6-foot-7 explosive forward averaged 9.6 rebounds – in the last 10, Guerrier’s rebounding numbers have dipped to 8.1. Although not a huge difference, Guerrier has 10 or more rebounds in just two of Syracuse’s last 10 games (resulting in one double-double because of a 9-point, 14-rebound outing against Notre Dame). He had six such games in the Orange’s first 13, all resulting in a double-double.

Alas, the Montreal, Quebec native has grown precipitously while his time as an Orange – going from 6.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game as a freshman to 14.5 points and 9 rebounds per game as a sophomore.

“Shooting and rebounding,” Guerrier said in a press conference when asked what part of the game he believes he has improved most in over the last year.

Two things the Orange will need as they get ready to begin the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament against NC State on Wednesday – their third matchup vs. the Wolfpack this season. Guerrier believes a key for the Orange going forward will be how well they execute on defense, which will allow the offense to flourish, as well.

“Our defense is going to be the key,” Guerrier said. “Everyone needs to be locked in. If our defense is good, I think our offense will be fine. We have to communicate and move our feet (on defense).”

Guerrier went on to express gratitude for being able to finish the regular season, one that will go down in the history books for the good, bad, and the ugly.

“At the beginning of the season, we didn’t know if we would have a season,” Guerrier said. … I learned a lot, it was not really fun like it was last year. You have to stay home, just go to school online. But I am grateful for the fact that we had a season.”

The Orange begins its second season in Greensboro, North Carolina tomorrow at noon. Playing in a venue other than the Carrier Dome is nothing out of the ordinary, however, the Orange players will get to experience playing in front of fans for the first time this season.

"It's going to be different," Guerrier said with a smile on his face.

"The whole year we played without fans, and it's going to be more fun I think."