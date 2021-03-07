Syracuse's ACC Tournament Seed, Opponent, Path

Syracuse now knows its path to a run in the ACC Tournament.

After the results of Saturday's games, the ACC Tournament field is set. That includes Syracuse's seed, opponent and path.

Syracuse Seed: 8-seed

Matchup: 8/9 game (2nd round)

Opponent: NC State

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 10th, 12:00 p.m. Eastern

Path: The winner of Syracuse vs NC State will take on the 1-seed Virginia Cavaliers in the quarterfinals. The winner of that quarterfinal matchup will take on the winner of Georgia Tech vs Clemson/Pitt/Miami in the semifinals. The winner of the semifinal would advance to the conference championship game.

Full Bracket:

1st round (Tues, March 9th) - All times are Eastern

Game 1: #12 Pittsburgh vs. #13 Miami, 2:00 p.m.

Game 2: #10 Duke vs. #15 Boston College, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: #11 Notre Dame vs. #14 Wake Forest, 7:00 p.m.

2nd round (Wed, March 10th)

Game 4: #8 Syracuse vs. #9 NC State, 12:00 p.m.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. #5 Clemson, 2:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. #7 Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. #6 North Carolina, 9:00 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Thurs, March 11th)

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. #1 Virginia, 12:00 p.m.

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. #4 Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. #2 Florida State, 6:30 p.m.

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. #4 Virginia Tech, 9:00 p.m.

Semifinals (Fri, March 12th)

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 9:00 p.m.

Final (Sat, March 13th)

Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 8:30 p.m.