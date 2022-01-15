Highlights & Recap: Florida State 76 Syracuse 71

Syracuse lost to Florida State 76-71 Saturday in the Carrier Dome. Syracuse had the ball down one in the final 30 seconds, but Jimmy Boeheim missed a shot in the lane, elected not to foul on the rebound and then Joe Girard threw the ball away after the Seminoles extended the lead to three.

It was a back and forth game for the Orange and the Seminoles as they finished out their two-game series for the season. The teams tied three times in the first five minutes of play before the Orange took the lead for the remainder of the first half, thanks to three-pointers by Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider.

It wasn’t always easy for the Orange, as the Seminoles tried multiple times to close in on the lead. Each time Florida State scored a few points, Syracuse answered with rebounds and points of their own. The Orange had a sizable lead before the Seminoles scored around half of their points in the last five minutes of the first half. The first half ended with Syracuse having clinging to a 37-36 lead.

Florida State came back strong to start off the second half. They took the lead less than two minutes in, and did not let the Orange score a field goal until nearly four minutes into the second half. Syracuse did not let the lead last long though, as they quickly tied the game at 47 points with about 15 minutes left in game play.

“We just weren’t as effective as we needed to be,” Head Coach Jim Boeheim said on the defense. “They shot it really well….we have to defend it better and we didn’t.”

Florida State lead for the majority of the second half, before Buddy Boeheim secured the Orange lead with a three-pointer right around the ten minute mark.

Syracuse’s defense strengthened after that, keeping their lead going for the next three minutes. Florida State tied up the game at 64 points with less than seven minutes left in the game.

The remainder of the game was a battle between the Orange and the Seminoles. Syracuse got a stop with 34 seconds left trailing by one, and called timeout to draw up a play. The ball went to Jimmy inside, but he missed and the Seminoles were victorious.

“We’re gonna get back to work now and get ready for Clemson on Tuesday,” Forward Cole Swider said.

The Orange is now 8-9 overall, 2-4 ACC. They play Clemson on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. in the Carrier Dome.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF