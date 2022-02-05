Highlights & Recap: Syracuse 92 Louisville 69

The desperation at the Dome on Saturday afternoon was palpable.

With a season hanging in the balance, and Syracuse basketball legends such as John Wallace and Ryan Blackwell in attendance, the Orange delivered one of their best performances of the year, defeating the Louisville Cardinals by a score of 92-69.

The Orange relied heavily on the shooting of Buddy Boeheim, who scored 19 points on 46% shooting, including five made three-pointers. Jesse Edwards also proved to be a difference-maker with 19 points to go along with eight rebounds. In addition, Joe Girard III, Cole Swider, and Jimmy Boeheim had a combined 40 points, as every Syracuse starter scored in double-digits.

“This felt like a game where they [Louisville] could get back in it,” said Jim Boeheim after the game. “Buddy got into a good place, a good rhythm. He’s played well all year, he’s been there for us.”

“I think we’re moving the ball really well,” said Jimmy Boeheim. “We’re really balanced. We got some of these looks [on shots] earlier in the year. I think we’re doing a better job of being consistent.”

While the offense thrived all game, effort on the other end of the floor may have been the biggest difference, as ‘Cuse’s much-maligned defense held Louisville to 69 points on 40% shooting, including a dismal 29% mark from three. The Cardinals were never able to get into any kind of offensive rhythm, as the Orange played aggressively on the perimeter to force bad shots and 14 turnovers. Down low, Edwards protected the paint with three steals and two blocks. The big man’s all-around effort won over the crowd, who serenaded the junior with a standing ovation in the second half.

“Fans here have always been amazing to me,” said Edwards. “They’re always there…I hope it’s not a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but it was amazing.”

Syracuse’s offense got off to a hot start, hitting 55% of their field goals en route to a 43-26 lead at halftime. That level of dominance continued into the second half, as Jim Boeheim was able to take out all of his starters with six minutes left in the game and a 31-point lead. However, the veteran head coach seemed less than pleased at the bench’s effort late in the game.

“We were up thirty. Then it got down to eighteen,” said Boeheim. “I notice those things. They have to play better.”

Syracuse and Louisville both began the afternoon with identical 11-11 records, sitting at 8th and 9th in the ACC. With the win, the Orange have extended their winning streak to three games with a win-loss percentage above .500 for the first time since early January.

The Cardinals, now on a five-game losing streak, have had a turbulent 2021-22 season. The team’s failure to live up to always-high preseason expectations led to the firing of former head coach Chris Mack on January 26th. Interim head coach Mike Pegues, coaching his third game, saw his offense struggle mightily without leading scorer Malik Williams, who missed the game due to a team suspension. Still, Boeheim said to reporters postgame that the Cardinals presented a challenge despite the final score.

“We just have to be aware,” said Boeheim. “There’s no one in this league who can’t beat you. Louisville is not that bad. We just have to play well on both ends of the court.”

Syracuse will look to continue their recent success on the road against Boston College (9-12, 4-7 ACC) next Tuesday night. It will be the first of four straight games for the Orange against opponents with a sub-.500 record in ACC play.

