Highlights: Syracuse 68 Florida State 67

Kamilla Cardoso made a layup off of an offensive rebound to complete Syracuse's comeback victory over Florida State in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals on Friday. The Orange will take on the top seeded Louisville Cardinals on Saturday at noon.

Syracuse was without Tiana Mangakahia for the second straight game as she nurses an injury. Starting guard Priscilla Williams left in the second quarter as she hit her head hard on the court trying to take a charge. Williams was taken off the court on a stretcher and admitted to a local hospital. Subsequent reports have been positive, however. Williams has acted alert and did not lose feeling or movement in her extremities.

With four players not traveling with the team due to violation of team rules, the shorthanded Orange erased a 14 point deficit early to pick up the stunning win. The final score was the only time Syracuse led throughout the game.