Highlights: Syracuse 83 Boston College 70

Syracuse bounces back from their first loss of the season with a conference win on the road.

Syracuse responded from a blowout loss at North Carolina with a 13 point win at Boston College on Sunday. The win came despite not having star point guard Tiana Mangakahia as she continues to recover from a leg injury suffered against Penn State.

Without Mangakahia, Syracuse relied on their two star freshmen and fellow star backcourt mate Kiara Lewis. Freshman center Kamilla Cardoso scored a game high 24 points on 10-11 shooting and grabbed rebounds. Freshman guard Priscilla Williams added 14 points while Kiara Lewis poured in 20 while dishing out eight assists.

After falling behind 3-0, Syracuse went on a 23-6 run to take control of the game. Boston College would never serious challenge the Orange the rest of the game. The lead did get trimmed to eight, but Syracuse would respond to maintain that control.

Syracuse shot 54.4% from the floor and even altered their offensive philosophy a bit. Syracuse had attempted at least 26 three pointers in each of its four games. In this one, however, they attempted a season low 14. Instead, Syracuse attacked the basket which led to 52 points in the paint and a much higher shooting percentage.

Syracuse dominated the boards, controlled the paint on both ends and used their size to their advantage. With the win, the Orange improve to 5-1 (2-1) on the season. Each of their three conference games to date have been on the road. They return to the Dome for their next game against Morgan State on December 28th. They have a rematch with North Carolina on New Years' Eve in their next ACC contest.