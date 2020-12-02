Syracuse Women's Basketball's Home Opener Cancelled Due to Leaky Roof

Syracuse women's basketball's home opener against Lincoln (PA) has been cancelled as a result of a leaky roof that caused water to collect on the court. The two teams will play a scrimmage in the Melo Center instead. The men's basketball team moved their practice to the Dome to accomodate.

The Dome roof leaked during the football season as well. It is unclear if this is the same leak or a new one that has caused the delay. The leak also puts the Syracuse men's basketball game against Niagara on Thursday in question. The Orange are scheduled to face the Purple Eagles at 7:00 p.m. eastern in the Dome. If the roof cannot be repaired before then, that game could be moved as well.

The Dome roof is brand new as part of multi-million dollar renovations that replaced the old teflon bubble roof over the summer. The new roof is a more fixed structure, but is off to a rough start with its second leak in a matter of months. Also included is a brand new center hung scoreboard.

Syracuse enters this game 1-0 after beating Stony Brook 50-39 on Sunday. The Orange were led by the return of Tiana Mangakahia, who scored a game high 16 points and added seven rebounds, three assists and four steals. It was an ugly shooting day for both teams. Syracuse shot just 29% from the floor and 11% from beyond the arc, while Stony Brook finished at 21% and 12.5%, respectively. Both teams turned it over more than 20 times as well. Syracuse comes into this game feeling good about the win and getting a game under Mangakahia's belt, but will look to be much more efficient offensively in this one. Freshman Kamilla Cardoso had a stellar debut with 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.