How Buddy Boeheim Can Win ACC Scoring Crown

Buddy Boeheim has a realistic chance to become the ACC's scoring champion for the 2021-22 regular season. Buddy is chasing Wake Forest star Adonis Williams. Williams wrapped up his regular season on Wednesday and currently has 598 points (averaging 19.29 points per game). Boeheim currently has 569 points (averaging 18.97 points per game) with one game left, Saturday against Miami for senior night in the Carrier Dome. That means a 29 point effort from Buddy would create a tie, while a 30 point afternoon would give him the outright win.

Buddy has hit the 30 point mark once this season already, ironically against Williams and Wake Forest in the Orange's 22 point win. Buddy scored 30 or more twice last season as well, once against Virginia in the ACC Tournament and the other against San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament.

The elder Boeheim brother has been the focal point of defensive game plans all season. That has led to a dip in shooting percentage as he made just 40.6% of his shots and 33.3% of his three pointers this season to date as the degree of difficulty for his attempts increased exponentially. Buddy has also set a career high in assists, rebounds, steals and free throw shooting this season.

Syracuse and Miami tip off at 1:00 p.m. Eastern in the Dome on Saturday, March 5th.

