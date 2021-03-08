Bubble Watch: How Syracuse's NCAA Tournament Resume Stacks Up

Syracuse had a pretty solid weekend as the bubble goes. While there were some results that were not favorable (most notably Michigan State beating Michigan), most went the Orange's way. After those outcomes, it looks like there are about 10 teams, including Syracuse, vying for four spots. Here is a look at how Syracuse stacks up with its bubble brethren.

Note: SOS = strength of schedule (from ESPN's BPI)

SYRACUSE VS DRAKE

Category Syracuse Drake Record 15-8 23-4 Home 13-1 12-1 Road 2-7 9-2 Neutral 0-0 1-1 SOS 56 219 NET 49 47 KenPom 51 55 Sagarin 43 71 Quad 1 1-6 1-2 Quad 2 4-1 5-0 Quad 3 7-1 6-2 Quad 4 3-0 11-0 Best Win Clemson (NET 36) Loyola-Chi (NET 10) Worst Loss Pitt (NET 92) @Valpo (NET 225)

Analysis: There is no questioning Drake's record. It is better than Syracuse's, especially on the road. However, the issue with Drake's resume is strength of schedule and lack of quality wins. Essentially, Drake has one good win all season, a home victory over Loyola-Chicago. The rest of the schedule is inflated by quad three and four games. In addition, two losses to teams with below a .500 record hurt the resume further. It will be interesting to see how the committee handles this resume, but the strength of schedule, lack of quality wins and bad losses suggest Drake may be on the outside looking in.

SYRACUSE VS UTAH STATE

Category Syracuse Utah State Record 15-8 17-7 Home 13-1 9-2 Road 2-7 5-3 Neutral 0-0 3-2 SOS 56 124 NET 49 48 KenPom 51 44 Sagarin 43 51 Quad 1 1-6 2-4 Quad 2 4-1 1-1 Quad 3 7-1 6-2 Quad 4 3-0 8-0 Best Win Clemson (NET 36) San Diego St (NET 21) Worst Loss Pitt (NET 92) @UNLV (NET 183)

Analysis: There are a lot of similarities in these resumes. Where Utah State has an edge is road and neutral wins. Syracuse has an edge in strength of schedule and lack of bad losses. Syracuse fans should be rooting against Utah State in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

SYRACUSE VS SMU

Category Syracuse SMU Record 15-8 11-4 Home 13-1 6-2 Road 2-7 5-2 Neutral 0-0 0-0 SOS 56 80 NET 49 56 KenPom 51 54 Sagarin 43 51 Quad 1 1-6 0-3 Quad 2 4-1 4-0 Quad 3 7-1 4-1 Quad 4 3-0 3-0 Best Win Clemson (NET 36) Memphis (NET 52) Worst Loss Pitt (NET 92) Cincinnati (NET 129)

Analysis: SMU has been hurt bad by the pandemic, playing in only 15 games so far. That has limited opportunities for quality wins, but that is of no consequence when reviewing its resume. SMU's strength of schedule is worse than Syracuse, the NET, KenPom and Sagarin are all worse, and SMU does not have a single quad one win. Syracuse has the edge here right now. Syracuse fans should hope for a quick conference tournament exit for the Mustangs.

SYRACUSE VS SETON HALL

Category Syracuse Seton Hall Record 15-8 13-12 Home 13-1 7-4 Road 2-7 6-7 Neutral 0-0 0-1 SOS 56 23 NET 49 58 KenPom 51 53 Sagarin 43 49 Quad 1 1-6 3-7 Quad 2 4-1 3-4 Quad 3 7-1 5-1 Quad 4 3-0 2-0 Best Win Clemson (NET 36) @UConn (NET 31) Worst Loss Pitt (NET 92) @Butler (NET 119)

Analysis: Seton Hall has struggled mightily down the stretch. Once viewed as a lock for the NCAA Tournament, the Pirates have lost four in a row including two to teams with a losing record. Yes Seton Hall has three quad one wins, but also has more quad two losses than Syracuse, more losses to sub .500 teams and has four more losses overall. Seton Hall likely needs a run in the Big East Tournament to get back on the bubble. However, the committee could look favorably on the strength of schedule and six road wins.

SYRACUSE VS OLE MISS

Category Syracuse Ole Miss Record 15-8 15-10 Home 13-1 10-4 Road 2-7 5-6 Neutral 0-0 0-0 SOS 56 70 NET 49 53 KenPom 51 50 Sagarin 43 58 Quad 1 1-6 3-4 Quad 2 4-1 5-4 Quad 3 7-1 2-2 Quad 4 3-0 5-0 Best Win Clemson (NET 36) Tennessee (NET 18) Worst Loss Pitt (NET 92) @Vandy (NET 109)

Analysis: Ole Miss is an interesting case. Eight wins between quad one and two, but two quad three losses and more losses overall. Syracuse has a slight edge in strength of schedule, NET and Sagarin. Syracuse fans should root for an early loss in the SEC Tournament for the Rebels.

SYRACUSE VS XAVIER

Category Syracuse Xavier Record 15-8 13-7 Home 13-1 11-2 Road 2-7 2-5 Neutral 0-0 0-0 SOS 56 68 NET 49 57 KenPom 51 60 Sagarin 43 55 Quad 1 1-6 1-2 Quad 2 4-1 5-5 Quad 3 7-1 4-0 Quad 4 3-0 3-0 Best Win Clemson (NET 36) Creighton (NET 25) Worst Loss Pitt (NET 92) @Georgetown (NET 95)

Analysis: Syracuse has a better strength of schedule, NET, KenPom and Sagarin. Both teams have the same number of quad one and two wins. Xavier has more quad two losses while Syracuse has more quad one losses. Xavier has two losses against teams with a sub .500 record, while Syracuse has one. The resumes are actually quite similar, so an early Xavier exit from the Big East Tournament would be beneficial for Syracuse.

SYRACUSE VS BOISE STATE

Category Syracuse Boise State Record 15-8 17-7 Home 13-1 10-1 Road 2-7 4-6 Neutral 0-0 3-0 SOS 56 107 NET 49 44 KenPom 51 57 Sagarin 43 52 Quad 1 1-6 2-4 Quad 2 4-1 2-2 Quad 3 7-1 4-0 Quad 4 3-0 9-1 Best Win Clemson (NET 36) @BYU (NET 19) Worst Loss Pitt (NET 92) Fresno St (NET 186)

Analysis: Syracuse has a better strength of schedule, KenPom and Sagarin. Boise State does have one more quad one win, but Syracuse has two more quad two wins with one fewer loss. The quad four loss stands out for Boise State as well. Three neutral court wins help the Broncos. An early falter in the Mountain West Tournament would benefit the Orange.

SYRACUSE VS COLORADO STATE

Category Syracuse Colorado State Record 15-8 16-5 Home 13-1 9-1 Road 2-7 4-4 Neutral 0-0 3-0 SOS 56 126 NET 49 50 KenPom 51 61 Sagarin 43 67 Quad 1 1-6 2-3 Quad 2 4-1 1-2 Quad 3 7-1 3-0 Quad 4 3-0 10-0 Best Win Clemson (NET 36) @San Diego St (NET 21) Worst Loss Pitt (NET 92) @Nevada (NET 98)

Analysis: Colorado State's strength of schedule is the its biggest issue. The overall record is good, there are road and neutral wins, and the better best win of the two schools. Still, that strength of schedule will play a factor. As with Utah State and Boise State, Syracuse fans should want an early exit from the Mountain West Tournament.

SYRACUSE VS SAINT LOUIS

Category Syracuse Saint Louis Record 15-8 14-6 Home 13-1 12-1 Road 2-7 1-4 Neutral 0-0 1-1 SOS 56 102 Net 49 44 KenPom 51 49 Sagarin 43 56 Quad 1 1-6 2-2 Quad 2 4-1 2-2 Quad 3 7-1 4-2 Quad 4 3-0 6-0 Best Win Clemson (NET 36) St. Bonaventure (NET 27) Worst Loss Pitt (NET 92) @La Salle (NET 202)

Analysis: Saint Louis' strength of schedule, lack of road wins and a bad loss really hurt the resume. If Syracuse can win one game in the ACC Tournament, Saint Louis should remain behind the Orange.

SYRACUSE VS MARYLAND

Category Syracuse Maryland Record 15-8 14-12 Home 13-1 10-6 Road 2-7 4-6 Neutral 0-0 0-0 SOS 56 22 NET 49 34 KenPom 51 29 Sagarin 42 32 Quad 1 1-6 4-9 Quad 2 4-1 2-3 Quad 3 7-1 5-0 Quad 4 3-0 3-0 Best Win Clemson (NET 36) @Illinois (NET 4) Worst Loss Pitt (NET 92) @Northwestern (NET 88)

Analysis: Even with four extra losses, the rest of Maryland's resume is better than Syracuse in just about every category. Road wins, strength of schedule, NET, KenPom, Sagarin, quad one wins, etc. However, the Terps have four losses to teams with a losing record (Indiana, Northwestern, Penn State 2x). The wins are impressive, but that is still a lot of losses including some bad ones. A first game exit from the Big-10 Tournament would make things even more interesting.